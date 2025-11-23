North Carolina's Quaint Fishing Town Is Among The Most Affordable Beachy Retirement Spots
Some of the best states to retire in the U.S. include Florida, Arizona, and Tennessee. Now, North Carolina is joining its ranks, offering a multitude of advantages for retirees, including affordable housing, low property taxes, and free tuition for senior citizens. While Pinehurst is a safe (but expensive) North Carolina retirement paradise, small towns like Calabash represent a budget-friendly substitute without forcing residents to compromise on quality of life. Situated in Brunswick County, this quaint haven is an angler's dream-come-true, with a range of species teeming in its waters. Combine that with the town's well-manicured golf courses, and you're all set for your golden years.
One of the reasons why Calabash is a top retirement spot is its housing: The town's median home value is $202,000, which is a significant reduction from the national average of $303,400. Most people own their homes here, and the median rent is $1,348, which is the same as national rental figures. Realtor.com even named Calabash the No. 1 destination for a coastal retirement in 2024, not only due to its affordability, but also the abundance of senior-friendly activities. FinanceBuzz likewise ranked this beach town highly as a retiree spot, pointing out that a monthly budget within the $1,800 range is more than enough to live comfortably here. Other factors include the town's pleasant weather, easy access to major cities, and slow-paced vibe.
Part of Calabash's appeal is its location. It's an hour away from Wilmington and just under 2 hours from Fayetteville. Sunset Beach borders the town, with just a 5-minute drive separating you from the cool attractions in that town. Before rushing to buy a house in Calabash, consider spending a weekend here to test the waters — Airbnb offers several rentals.
Calabash's stellar fishing scene
Whether you choose Calabash as your forever home or are just stopping in for a visit, be sure to pack your fishing gear. Calabash is known as the world's most famous seafood town for its fresh catches and diversity of aquatic species. One of the most common species here is the kingfish, with the prime season occurring between April and June, and again in October and December. Another staple catch is Spanish mackerel, which are most prevalent from April to June. Red drum, on the other hand, can be caught year-round, whether you fish for them in creeks during winter or the jetties in fall. Shrimp play a major role in the local cuisine as a beloved meal and as a bait source.
The Intracoastal Waterway, a body of protected water that stretches from New Jersey to Texas, is home to a wide range of species. If you make your way to the coast, you'll come across mahi mahi, wahoo, snapper, tuna, and grouper. You might even reel in species of shark, barracuda, and spadefish.
Calabash Fishing Fleet is a well-regarded outfitter that offers public and private deep-sea fishing charters and dolphin-watching excursions. Hurricane Fishing Fleet also provides deep-sea charters in Calabash, with half and full-day excursions. Those interested in fishing for sharks can book with Party Time Charters. Holding up to 20 people, it offers cruises that last up to 11 hours, with the possibility to catch sea bass, snapper, and cobia.
Golf courses and green spaces in Calabash
With fishing being a guaranteed part of your itinerary, there are other low-effort activities you'll engage in during your retirement in Calabash. The Pearl Golf Links is the ideal spot to spend your pension. Designed by renowned golf course architect Dan Maples, this golf course has a total of 27 holes across three courses. For a nine-hole round set among a lush landscape, check out the putting green at the Pearl East golf course. With rolling fairways, bunkers, and water features, every round played is a true test of skills. Meanwhile, the nine-hole Pearl West is perfect for a fun challenge that both pros and novices can handle.
For a change of scenery, head to the Crow Creek Golf Course for an 18-hole run. The Rick Robbins-designed course boasts sand traps, verdant hills, and glittering ponds that can play tricks on your perception. Amateurs can utilize the practice facilities or opt for lessons before tackling the course. Later, mix and mingle with other retirees at the course's on-site restaurant. You might want to apply for a membership at the Meadowlands Golf Club, too. Covering 7,054 yards of well-kept grounds, the 18-hole course is set up with five skill-specific teeing grounds.
When you're not working on your one-handed pitches, admire the artworks at Sunset River Gallery, have a picnic at Calabash Community Park, or try some of the best seafood you've ever had at the local restaurants. Once you finally make Calabash your chosen locale, you won't have any issues finding senior housing communities. And even if you end up changing your mind, you're just a stone's throw from Sunset Beach, a cozy oceanfront town that's one of America's best destinations for retirement.