North Carolina's Quaint Fishing Town Is Among The Most Affordable Beachy Retirement Spots

Some of the best states to retire in the U.S. include Florida, Arizona, and Tennessee. Now, North Carolina is joining its ranks, offering a multitude of advantages for retirees, including affordable housing, low property taxes, and free tuition for senior citizens. While Pinehurst is a safe (but expensive) North Carolina retirement paradise, small towns like Calabash represent a budget-friendly substitute without forcing residents to compromise on quality of life. Situated in Brunswick County, this quaint haven is an angler's dream-come-true, with a range of species teeming in its waters. Combine that with the town's well-manicured golf courses, and you're all set for your golden years.

One of the reasons why Calabash is a top retirement spot is its housing: The town's median home value is $202,000, which is a significant reduction from the national average of $303,400. Most people own their homes here, and the median rent is $1,348, which is the same as national rental figures. Realtor.com even named Calabash the No. 1 destination for a coastal retirement in 2024, not only due to its affordability, but also the abundance of senior-friendly activities. FinanceBuzz likewise ranked this beach town highly as a retiree spot, pointing out that a monthly budget within the $1,800 range is more than enough to live comfortably here. Other factors include the town's pleasant weather, easy access to major cities, and slow-paced vibe.

Part of Calabash's appeal is its location. It's an hour away from Wilmington and just under 2 hours from Fayetteville. Sunset Beach borders the town, with just a 5-minute drive separating you from the cool attractions in that town. Before rushing to buy a house in Calabash, consider spending a weekend here to test the waters — Airbnb offers several rentals.