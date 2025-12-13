In today's globalized hospitality culture that by its virtue has allowed audiences across the world to uncover the most outstanding experiences, news spreads rapidly about small local gems that make a big splash due to excellence and vision. Bars and speakeasies are currently in an era of global Renaissance, from nostalgic Italian cocktail bars in Hong Kong to a cosy speakeasy tucked underneath a Victorian-style barbershop in poetic Edinburgh. Since 2013, Panda and Sons have been lovingly perfecting its cocktail craft, deservingly earning the title of the world's best bar in 2025 by the global bar community with great merit, according to Top 500 Bars.

Founded by Le Cocktail Connoisseur to centralize ratings and reviews around the web, The Top 500 system of ranking operates on a philosophy focused around "the wisdom of the crowds". With an algorithm gathering data around the world from over 2,000 web sources to distill as much of an unbiased, common, and professional picture of a bar, as well as reaching out to experts in the field, the system has been widely recognized by the hospitality industry. When it comes to craft cocktails, now more than ever bar flies, critics, and gastronomy enthusiasts are looking for authenticity, accessibility, and artisanal innovation.

"We were probably aiming to be the best bar in Scotland ... and just take it from there", said Iain McPherson, the founder of Panda and Sons, in an interview with The Scotsman. Soft-spoken and humble by nature, this mustached master of the craft adds to the laurels of his venue by taking home the number one award as the world's most influential bar professional. Crowned by the famous Drinks International "Bar World 100" list, he is a true pioneer in quirky sub-zero techniques, joining the list of world-leading bartenders shaking and stirring for your pleasure.