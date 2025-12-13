Portland's Best Restaurant Of 2025 Is An Award-Winning Gem Serving The State's Top Caribbean Food
Portland, Oregon, is a destination that's well-versed in the culinary arts. It is, after all, one of the top 5 foodie cities in America. Although Portland's dining options are infinite, there's one establishment that outshines the rest: Kann. The Haitian eatery was named Portland's best restaurant of 2025 by The Oregonian. For reference, Kann beat out 39 other spots on this list that was compiled by restaurant critic, Michael Russell, for this title. Although Russell notes that Kann is pricey (Google states that you can expect to pay $100 or more per person), he commends its serene Caribbean ambiance and its ability to showcase the island country's distinct flavors.
However, Kann has received plenty more accolades from other renowned names. It was previously recognized as the best new restaurant by the James Beard Awards, as well as one of North America's 50 Best Restaurants. Located in Buckman, a neighborhood that's minutes away from downtown Portland, Kann was created by Gregory Gourdet, a "Top Chef" star of Haitian descent. What began as a pop-up has now arguably altered and diversified this Pacific Northwest city's gastronomic landscape for the better.
In an interview with Resy, published shortly after Kann opened in 2022, Gourdet described his eatery as a "personal project." He explained, "I really want to present a collection of Haitian dishes in a very traditional format so people have a clear understanding of Haitian flavors and some traditional Haitian ingredients." Gourdet went on to add that Kann's fare also has a PNW twist. If you are ready to embark on a culinary adventure at Kann, here's what you can expect.
The dining experience at Kann in Portland, Oregon
Kann is housed in a nondescript brick building, and upon entering, diners are transported into a bright plant-filled space. The colors and decor are minimalistic but not stark. As Tonia Hein from Fieldwork, the firm that designed the Haitian eatery, explained to Metropolis Magazine, "We did not want anything to compete with how colorful and vibrant the food is." According to several reviewers on Yelp, the restaurant's menu is seasonal and does change. Nevertheless, patrons can expect family-style dairy and gluten-free dishes cooked on a hearth in an open kitchen.
One item you may find to be offered is the griyo twice cooked pork, featuring a fried plantain, known as bannann peze, and pikliz, an accompaniment that is comparable to slaw. This dish was mentioned by The Oregonian and is popular among reviewers on both Yelp and Google. For desserts, the Baked Haiti receives praise and is a coconut sponge cream creation with other tropical flavors. It's not uncommon for seafood, like pan seared black cod, a species commonly found in the Pacific Northwest, to be on the menu as well. As Portland is the best city for vegans and vegetarians, rest assured that some dietary restrictions can be accommodated at Kann.
Kann is closed on Mondays. Reservations can be made on Resy but can be hard to secure. However, a Redditor had this advice: "My trick has been following their Instagram and booking a reservation within five minutes of them posting the link on their story." It's worth mentioning that while Kann serves Caribbean-inspired libations, Sousòl, a bar conceived by Gregory Gourdet is located beneath the restaurant. If you're looking to add another acclaimed Portland eatery to your foodie bucket list, consider Le Pigeon, one of Oregon's most romantic spots.