Portland's Best Restaurant Of 2025 Is An Award-Winning Gem Serving The State's Top Caribbean Food

Portland, Oregon, is a destination that's well-versed in the culinary arts. It is, after all, one of the top 5 foodie cities in America. Although Portland's dining options are infinite, there's one establishment that outshines the rest: Kann. The Haitian eatery was named Portland's best restaurant of 2025 by The Oregonian. For reference, Kann beat out 39 other spots on this list that was compiled by restaurant critic, Michael Russell, for this title. Although Russell notes that Kann is pricey (Google states that you can expect to pay $100 or more per person), he commends its serene Caribbean ambiance and its ability to showcase the island country's distinct flavors.

However, Kann has received plenty more accolades from other renowned names. It was previously recognized as the best new restaurant by the James Beard Awards, as well as one of North America's 50 Best Restaurants. Located in Buckman, a neighborhood that's minutes away from downtown Portland, Kann was created by Gregory Gourdet, a "Top Chef" star of Haitian descent. What began as a pop-up has now arguably altered and diversified this Pacific Northwest city's gastronomic landscape for the better.

In an interview with Resy, published shortly after Kann opened in 2022, Gourdet described his eatery as a "personal project." He explained, "I really want to present a collection of Haitian dishes in a very traditional format so people have a clear understanding of Haitian flavors and some traditional Haitian ingredients." Gourdet went on to add that Kann's fare also has a PNW twist. If you are ready to embark on a culinary adventure at Kann, here's what you can expect.