5 Santa Cruz Cafes California Locals Can't Stop Talking About

The buzzing California beach town of Santa Cruz is better known for surfing than coffee culture, but that doesn't mean that you can't find freshly roasted beans, tasty specialty lattes, and unique flavors in the cafes on its sunny streets. The most famous coffee to come out of Santa Cruz is arguably Verve Coffee Roasters, the enormously popular company that was named 2024's Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine.

There's no denying that any Verve location in Santa Cruz is worth a visit, but dive a little deeper, and you'll find that there are a lot of other cafes and roasteries that California locals love just as much. After digging through thousands of reviews and replies to public posts looking for coffee recommendations on social media platforms like Reddit, we built a list of coffee shops with a reputation for making delicious drinks.

If you're willing to expand your coffee tour beyond the city itself, hop in the car and drive around Santa Cruz County for even more options. Less than 15 minutes from the heart of Santa Cruz is Soquel, a tiny community with a surprisingly bustling downtown. There, you'll find the friendly neighborhood favorite of Santa Cruz coffee lovers: The Ugly Mug Coffee House. Along with delicious brews, it often hosts live music and serves as an art gallery. Right next door is Capitola, a colorful seaside village with Italian flair that's home to another local favorite: Coffee Conspiracy. This shop was born as a cart on the back of a bicycle, transformed into a pop-up, and then grew into a brick-and-mortar shop offering interesting single-origin coffees. If you want to stay within the city limits on your trip to Santa Cruz, though, never fear. Here are some of the best coffee spots around town.