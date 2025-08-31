The 'Strawberry Capital Of The World' Is A Bayside California City Blending Long Beaches And Agricultural Charm
On California's Central Coast between Santa Cruz, with California's oldest amusement park, and Monterey, with one of America's best aquariums, you'll find the city of Watsonville. In the heart of the Pajaro Valley, the city bills itself as the "strawberry capital of the world," per the Santa Cruz Sentinel. This designation comes from the area's long history of agriculture, and the city even hosts an annual Strawberry Festival. That makes it a great place to find fantastic flavors, whether fruit fresh from the fields or dishes cooked up in the kitchen. And it's far more than just a farm town, with miles of beaches and open space nearby.
Since European colonization, the Watsonville area has been a thriving agricultural community, surrounded by miles of fields. One reason is the Pajaro Valley's particularly fertile soil. Along with that soil, Watsonville's location on the coast helps make it an ideal place for growing all kinds of produce, including the strawberries for which the city is known. The area has cool ocean breezes and an overall mild climate. It rarely dips below freezing or rises above the mid-80s. That means strawberries here can produce more fruit for a longer season than in many other places. If you want to learn more about the area's rich farming heritage, the Agricultural History Project hosts family-friendly activities on the second Saturday of each month.
To celebrate the strawberry, visit during the first weekend of August for the Watsonville Strawberry Festival. This free, three-day event features carnival rides, games, live music, and, of course, plenty of strawberry-based treats. First held in 1994 after the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989 devastated parts of downtown, the festival was created to help bring life back to the area. It's now become a beloved local tradition.
Taste the best of what Watsonville has to offer
If you want to get out in the field yourself during a Watsonville visit, Gizdich Ranch has a beloved you-pick program for strawberries as well as olallieberries, boysenberries, and apples. Gizdich is also known for its delicious pies, which you can get at area shops and at the ranch, where you can enjoy them in the beautiful gardens or orchards. There's likely to be a line, especially on warm weekends, but it will be worth it. Live Earth Farm is another good you-pick spot, offering tomatoes, strawberries, pumpkins, blackberries, and apples. For both places, check online for what's in season.
One longtime local agriculture business that you might recognize from your local grocery store is Martinelli's. Founded in 1868, the company makes a range of sparkling ciders and juices, as well as hard cider. Martinelli's actually started with the hard cider, but pivoted to nonalcoholic products during Prohibition. You can get free samples at the Martinelli's Company Store and Tasting Room.
For more of Watsonville's flavors, the farmers market is held in City Plaza every Friday afternoon throughout the year. If you'd rather dine out, Watsonville has some truly delicious Mexican food. One popular spot is El Frijolito downtown. Jalisco Restaurant is another favorite, with a live mariachi band that makes for a fun atmosphere. But it's not just good Mexican food here: Cassidy's Pizza has been a mainstay since 1975. It's known for fresh ingredients and plentiful toppings, and it even makes a special strawberry pizza just for the weekend of the Strawberry Festival. And then there's The Fish House, where the menu features locally caught seafood and produce from area farms.
Watsonville has fantastic beaches with some great camping
Manresa State Beach is a wide, sandy stretch about a 15-minute drive from downtown Watsonville. Walking along the shore, you might be able to see dolphins and even whales out in the water. About a mile south is Sunset State Beach, which you can reach by strolling directly down the sand. The parking lots can get busy on warm weekends and holidays, but the beaches are large enough that it's not hard to find a quiet spot if that's what you're looking for. The water here is decidedly chilly, around 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and there can be dangerous currents, so take care if you're getting in the water.
Both beaches have camping available on the bluffs above the water. There are 64 tent-only campsites available in the Manresa Uplands section, which are available from mid-May to October; no RVs are allowed. Sunset allows RVs and offers year-round camping. For either site, reservations are required through ReserveCalifornia.
For more off-the-beaten-path adventures in the area, Watsonville is about 20 minutes away from Moss Landing, which has outstanding whale watching. It's also about 30 minutes from Salinas, the "salad bowl of the world," and John Steinbeck's childhood home.