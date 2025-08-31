The 'Strawberry Capital Of The World' Is A Bayside California City Blending Long Beaches And Agricultural Charm

On California's Central Coast between Santa Cruz, with California's oldest amusement park, and Monterey, with one of America's best aquariums, you'll find the city of Watsonville. In the heart of the Pajaro Valley, the city bills itself as the "strawberry capital of the world," per the Santa Cruz Sentinel. This designation comes from the area's long history of agriculture, and the city even hosts an annual Strawberry Festival. That makes it a great place to find fantastic flavors, whether fruit fresh from the fields or dishes cooked up in the kitchen. And it's far more than just a farm town, with miles of beaches and open space nearby.

Since European colonization, the Watsonville area has been a thriving agricultural community, surrounded by miles of fields. One reason is the Pajaro Valley's particularly fertile soil. Along with that soil, Watsonville's location on the coast helps make it an ideal place for growing all kinds of produce, including the strawberries for which the city is known. The area has cool ocean breezes and an overall mild climate. It rarely dips below freezing or rises above the mid-80s. That means strawberries here can produce more fruit for a longer season than in many other places. If you want to learn more about the area's rich farming heritage, the Agricultural History Project hosts family-friendly activities on the second Saturday of each month.

To celebrate the strawberry, visit during the first weekend of August for the Watsonville Strawberry Festival. This free, three-day event features carnival rides, games, live music, and, of course, plenty of strawberry-based treats. First held in 1994 after the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989 devastated parts of downtown, the festival was created to help bring life back to the area. It's now become a beloved local tradition.