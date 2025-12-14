5 Once-Thriving But Now Abandoned Ghost Towns To Visit In Utah

With its highland deserts, red rock canyons, and Rocky Mountain plateaus, Utah's beauty is undeniable. But out there, in all that vast wilderness, there's a storied history of hauntings, paranormal activity, doomsday cults, and boom towns succumbing to decline. If you're intrigued by the urban exploration, or "urbex," trend — in which travelers are drawn to dilapidated, abandoned, often creepy sites — then Utah might just be the perfect destination.

Ghost towns and supernatural sites hold a special place in the American public consciousness. Skinwalker Ranch, in Utah's Uintah Basin, was so rife with UFO sightings and cattle mutilations that aerospace mogul Robert Bigelow purchased the land in the 1990s to get to the bottom of the decades-long mysteries. An early 20th-century cement factory in Salt Lake City, now aptly called the Fear Factory, was like a setting from a Stephen King book, full of industrial machinery that seemed to wilfully crush, dismember, and bludgeon its workers to death. The state is replete with once-thriving towns, some of them serving as Utah's mining hubs, that have since been abandoned and are now visited simply because their auras are deliciously macabre.

From a travel perspective, there are lots of these ghost towns to explore, scattered across Utah's 84,900 square miles. You can visit all of the locations below — some with restricted access — each of which has a backstory that will have your imagination firing.