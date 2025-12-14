Between Fort Wayne And Lansing Is Michigan's Affordable Lakeside City With A Walkable Downtown

For accommodation, Coldwater has plenty of hotel options for a range of budgets, but staying in a lakeside campground is a lovely option as well, like Waffle Farms Campground, Angel Cove Park, Woodland Oaks Campground, and more. Narrows Pontoon and Cabin Rental is another option for a rustic stay near the water. No matter where you sleep, one of the aspects that makes Coldwater truly stand out is its walkability.

The city received 82 of 100 on Walk Score for its walkability, and its downtown city blocks are chock-full of places to shop, dine, and take in some art. In historic central Coldwater, it's easy to grab coffee and breakfast from the lovable 50s-style Jeannie's Diner, and then wander down Chicago Street, crisscrossing back and forth, popping into The Museum Gallery for a unique gift, a trendy second-hand crewneck from Good Better Best Shop, or something from a local artist at Short's Front Porch gift shop. Grab lunch from one of the many restaurants on the main drag, like pizza at Broadway Grille or tacos at El Cerrito, or take something to go and picnic in one of the city's many parks.

In the evening, stop at the famous Capri Drive-in Theater, one of the last remaining drive-ins in the entire state of Michigan, and ranked as one of the best in the nation by The New York Times. The historic Tibbits Opera House is another place to drift back in time. Built in 1882, the opera house hosts professional summer productions, local community plays, magic shows, and concerts. Downtown also features a designated social district centered around Chicago and Monroe Streets, where people can casually stop by participating restaurants and bars, enjoying the warmth and summery tree-lined streets.