Atlanta's Under-The-Radar Restaurant Boasts One Of The Best Burgers In The South

"At the end of the day, nothing says American like a hamburger," said revered "hamburgerologist" Josh Ozersky in his book, "The Hamburger: A History." The burger holds an exalted place in the American culinary canon, and a 2012 PBS report noted that Americans eat, on average, three burgers per week. With the quintessential DNA of bread embracing a patty at its core, your choice of meat or non-meat, veggies, cheese, and sauces reveals your burger psyche. Are you an old soul partial to Louis' Lunch, a historic family-owned Connecticut staple that birthed the "hamburger sandwich?" Or an intrepid gastronome who appreciates the 60-day, dry-aged beef from Spanish-bred Rubia Gallega cows at Hundred Burgers in Valencia, crowned "World's Best" by burger bloggers?

Or perhaps, frankly, you don't give a damn about burger bells and whistles — you just want a classically built ode to Americana. At Little's Food Store in Atlanta, there are no convoluted Frankensteinations of outlandish ingredients to distract from the meat of the matter. At this under-the-radar restaurant-convenience store, the burger is straightforward: It's fresh, prime-cut beef ground in-house in small batches, each patty superbly seasoned, stacked, and sizzled to tantalizing tenderness. And this is how current owners Brad and Nina Cunard smash up one of the best burgers in the South, according to trusted epicurean listings from Eater to Atlanta Magazine.

Your biggest decision at Little's is whether to go for single or double tiers of their 2-oz sliders or 1/4-pound patties, anchoring a default composition of American cheese, grilled onions, dill pickles, and yellow mustard on a Martin's potato roll, plied with hand-cut fries and store-made sweet-and-spicy slaw. In 2025, amid what some observers describe as a restaurant industry downturn, these more-ish baskets start at just under $5.