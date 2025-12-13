This Wildly Popular Luxe Island Nation Is The First To Implement A Generational Smoking Ban

For many travelers, the Maldives is a bucket-list dream getaway. Consisting of 1,190 islands within an archipelago of 26 atolls (the vast majority uninhabited), this Indian Ocean nation is extremely remote. But, despite its faraway location, it's still wildly popular, welcoming eager visitors from all over the world — roughly 2 million in 2024. Adventurers can snorkel or scuba dive, looking out for manta rays and gentle whale sharks while swimming over vibrant coral reefs. And fly-and-floppers can while away the days on white-sand shores or enjoy dinner and drinks on sunset cruises. The country is probably best known for its lavish stays like Kudadoo Maldives, a private-island tropical eco-resort, and for hosting some of the best luxury overwater bungalows in the world. But it recently made headlines for something other than its five-star villas and exquisite beaches: It became the first country in the world to implement a generational smoking ban.

The measure came into effect on November 1, 2025, after ratification by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. It applies to "individuals born on or after 1 January 2007" — so, anyone 18 years of age or younger as of late 2025. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, the purpose of the ban is to "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation," along with helping the country meet its "obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control."

Interestingly, the Maldives isn't the only nation to have considered a ban of this kind — other countries, including the U.K. and New Zealand, have introduced similar legislation. But it's the only one to have successfully put it into effect. Note that this law will also apply to visitors — so if you're a tourist on the younger side assuming that you'll be exempt from the measure, think again.