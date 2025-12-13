This Wildly Popular Luxe Island Nation Is The First To Implement A Generational Smoking Ban
For many travelers, the Maldives is a bucket-list dream getaway. Consisting of 1,190 islands within an archipelago of 26 atolls (the vast majority uninhabited), this Indian Ocean nation is extremely remote. But, despite its faraway location, it's still wildly popular, welcoming eager visitors from all over the world — roughly 2 million in 2024. Adventurers can snorkel or scuba dive, looking out for manta rays and gentle whale sharks while swimming over vibrant coral reefs. And fly-and-floppers can while away the days on white-sand shores or enjoy dinner and drinks on sunset cruises. The country is probably best known for its lavish stays like Kudadoo Maldives, a private-island tropical eco-resort, and for hosting some of the best luxury overwater bungalows in the world. But it recently made headlines for something other than its five-star villas and exquisite beaches: It became the first country in the world to implement a generational smoking ban.
The measure came into effect on November 1, 2025, after ratification by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. It applies to "individuals born on or after 1 January 2007" — so, anyone 18 years of age or younger as of late 2025. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, the purpose of the ban is to "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation," along with helping the country meet its "obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control."
Interestingly, the Maldives isn't the only nation to have considered a ban of this kind — other countries, including the U.K. and New Zealand, have introduced similar legislation. But it's the only one to have successfully put it into effect. Note that this law will also apply to visitors — so if you're a tourist on the younger side assuming that you'll be exempt from the measure, think again.
The purpose and implications of the Maldives' new law
According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), over 7 million people die from tobacco products (1.6 million from second-hand smoke), and it kills up to half of users who don't quit. The Maldives in particular has a high percentage of smokers, specifically young teens, with almost half (45.7%) of those aged 13 to 15 identifying as tobacco users in a WHO survey completed in 2022. In order to tackle what has been labeled by WHO as "the global tobacco epidemic," this archipelago nation has spent years creating and implementing tactics to reduce the harm of smoking on its population. In 2024, e-cigarettes and vaping products, including their possession, sale, and distribution, became illegal, and this law applies across all ages. Together with the current generational smoking ban, these measures should bring the country closer to a total phase-out of tobacco products.
Beyond the environmental and health benefits for Maldivians, there are reasons for tobacco retailers to comply with the ban and its requirement to verify the age of potential customers: If vendors are found in violation, they will be penalized with a $3,200 fine. Meanwhile, individuals violating the anti-vaping law can be fined $320.
As a tourist, there are many advantages to being in a country where smoking is discouraged. There will be fewer cigarette stubs dotting the beaches and streets, and you won't need to breathe in a stinky stench while trying to enjoy your meal on an outdoor patio. So, hopefully, the new law encourages you to visit this stunning destination. And for calm seas and sunny days, plan your trip during the dry season, which runs from November to April, as this is the best time of year to visit the Maldives.