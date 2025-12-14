The US State With The Most Walkable Cities Is Full Of Coastal Gems And Mountain Hideaways

The United States is notoriously unwalkable. Sprawling suburban infrastructure, drive-thru fast food, spread-out amenities — it's all a recipe for car-dependent communities. In fact, the country even invented the word "jaywalking" to describe foot passengers inconveniently crossing the street. Despite this reputation, most Americans still desire walkable streets. According to a 2022 survey from YouGov, 70% of Americans said they would prefer to have "all areas in a town or city accessible by sidewalks, making it easier to walk anywhere."

So, we can't blame pedestrians for their predicament. Lots of U.S. cities don't invest in sidewalks or encourage developers to prioritize them, leading to Americans walking far less than many Europeans do. Thankfully, "car-free" is becoming somewhat of a flex, and having a high walkability score puts certain states at an advantage. According to Walk Score's most recent rankings of 130 cities in the U.S. and Canada, the state that takes gold for the most walkable cities is California, a destination that boasts developed downtowns, rugged mountains, and everything in between. With 17 walkable cities on the list (beating Texas' 13), it's a winning state for sidewalk supporters.

California's fourth-biggest city based on population, San Francisco, has a walk score of 88.7 on the site, inching past famously walkable New York City. Flying high with a score of 91 is the popular LA suburb of West Hollywood, which is considered one of the most walkable areas in all of California. Less recognizable areas are also primed for perambulating, like Albany to the north (a score of 84) and Imperial Beach to the south (a score of 69). Many of the Golden State's most pedestrian-friendly regions lie along the coast, with stunning ocean views as an added bonus.