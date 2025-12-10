2025's 'Best New Restaurant' In New York City Is A Buzzy Hush-Hush Snack Bar

There are more than 17,000 restaurants in New York City, so it takes something special to stand out. You could narrow down the findings by choosing the 13 best spots in Chinatown, the best celebrity-owned restaurants, or five affordable Michelin-starred restaurants. As December approaches, restaurant reviewers go over their notes about all the meals they had during the course of the entire year and come up with their picks for the best new ones. Not only did a little hole-in-the-wall French-Vietnamese spot called Ha's Snack Bar make the list of 2025's best new restaurants in New York City published by The New York Times and The Infatuation, but it's also on Bon Appétit's list of the 20 best new restaurants in America (and the only one in New York). What is the cause for all these accolades? When The New York Times writes that the husband-and-wife restaurateurs have a "singular, game-changing talent," you know that their Lower East Side eatery will be buzzy and nearly impossible to book.

Anthony Ha and Sadie-Mae Burns-Ha aren't new to the restaurant world. They met while cooking at another small, hot, inventive New York City restaurant, Mission Chinese Food, in 2015. In 2019, they opened their own spot, a moveable pop-up called Ha's Đặc Biệt, itself buzzy and showing up across New York City as well as in places like London and Paris. Ha is behind the portable cooktops (not even a proper stove) in the miniscule kitchen, and Burns-Ha oversees the front-of-house operations.