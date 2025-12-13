This Wildly Unsettling Midwest Tour Is Inside A Silent Laboratory (And Many Tourists Bail Out)

If you're up for the challenge, you can visit the quietest place in the world yourself. A 1.5-hour standard tour of Orfield Laboratories includes a 20-minute session in the anechoic chamber and costs $200 per person. Private sessions in the room can be arranged — these are designed to promote reflection and provide a restorative experience.

However, staying in the lab is a wildly unsettling experience, regardless of the duration of your session. With no noise, you can hear your heart beating, your blood pumping through your veins, the movement of your organs, and even your eyes blinking. This is not an experience for the faint of heart — the stillness is intense, and the quiet can disorient you. Without sound cues, it's almost impossible to maintain balance, and you'll eventually need to sit down.

It's so creepy that most visitors have to leave — according to Vice, no one has lasted more than 45 minutes. Atlas Obscura notes that most people leave after half that time has elapsed. Rated Red puts the maximum session duration at 55 minutes. Mpls Mag reports that musician Questlove spent 47 minutes in the chamber — after exiting the lab, he said, "I'll never be the same." Orfield Laboratories is across the street from Matthews Park, a good spot to enjoy Minneapolis's acclaimed park system if you can't cope with the eerie quiet of the anechoic chamber. To experience the other end of the noise spectrum, visit the Mall of America, the largest mall in the country, which is located in nearby Bloomington.