Situated Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is An Affordable City With Small-Town Charm And Tasty Restaurants

Lots of folks visit California for hip destinations like Bishop, which offers endless outdoor adventures. But let's not forget the quiet cities that often get missed along the highway, welcoming visitors with a quaintness that's hard to come by these days. Nestled in the San Joaquin Valley is the charming city of Corcoran, a former railroad town near the lush farmlands of Tulare Lake Basin. You'll find delicious restaurants in town, as well as interesting sites to explore on your travels.

Sandwiched between Fresno and Bakersfield, this industrious town was built around farming and agriculture. The San Joaquin Valley is an affordable destination and popular gateway to recreation, with quiet communities like Corcoran. Residents have access to good schools and community services, with less expensive housing compared to the national average. The typical home in Corcoran goes for just over $220,000; a far cry from the average California home cost, which sits well above $700,000. With the rising cost of living these days, it's comforting to know that there are pleasant cities, like Fresno and Bakersfield, where you can retire on Social Security.

Visitors can enjoy several parks in town with exciting amenities, such as a municipal pool, soccer field, playgrounds, and a skate park. The local train station provides easy travel around the valley, with a secure lot for your car. The town was once a bustling railroad junction, connecting the San Joaquin Valley and San Francisco. Today, there's an Amtrak station with a comfortable waiting room, ready to take you on your next adventure.