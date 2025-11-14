Nestled In California's San Joaquin Valley Is A Yosemite Gateway City For Affordable Retirement

While California's coastline and national parks with scenic mountains and endless charm make it a desirable destination, the state has the highest cost of living in the entire country (via CNBC). This isn't meant to discourage potential movers, especially those planning to retire here, as there are some surprisingly affordable places for retirees living on Social Security. If you've been dreaming of spending your golden years just a stone's throw from the Golden State's natural wonders, Merced might be the right place for you. Both Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest are within driving distance, and Merced itself has green spaces where you can savor the surroundings. With an abundance of attractions, each day brings something new in this city, and it's more budget-friendly to live here compared to other places in California.

The median home value in Merced is $347,700, according to Niche.com, while in Los Angeles, it is $879,500. For a fairer comparison with other cities in Central California's San Joaquin Valley, Fresno's average is $348,500, and Stockton's is $412,900. Rent prices in Merced average at around $1,290. The city is also home to several retirement communities, such as The Hampshire, Merced Senior Living, Park Merced Assisted Living, and Mission Gardens, to name a few. Basically, your needs are taken care of — all you have to do is plan where you're going to spend that pension.

Merced is a convenient, two-hour drive from San Francisco or San Jose. Sacramento is less than two hours away, while driving from Stockton or Fresno takes around one hour. Before making any decisions on retiring here, you can spend a few days exploring the area and staying at one of the many hotels in the city.