Nestled In California's San Joaquin Valley Is A Yosemite Gateway City For Affordable Retirement
While California's coastline and national parks with scenic mountains and endless charm make it a desirable destination, the state has the highest cost of living in the entire country (via CNBC). This isn't meant to discourage potential movers, especially those planning to retire here, as there are some surprisingly affordable places for retirees living on Social Security. If you've been dreaming of spending your golden years just a stone's throw from the Golden State's natural wonders, Merced might be the right place for you. Both Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest are within driving distance, and Merced itself has green spaces where you can savor the surroundings. With an abundance of attractions, each day brings something new in this city, and it's more budget-friendly to live here compared to other places in California.
The median home value in Merced is $347,700, according to Niche.com, while in Los Angeles, it is $879,500. For a fairer comparison with other cities in Central California's San Joaquin Valley, Fresno's average is $348,500, and Stockton's is $412,900. Rent prices in Merced average at around $1,290. The city is also home to several retirement communities, such as The Hampshire, Merced Senior Living, Park Merced Assisted Living, and Mission Gardens, to name a few. Basically, your needs are taken care of — all you have to do is plan where you're going to spend that pension.
Merced is a convenient, two-hour drive from San Francisco or San Jose. Sacramento is less than two hours away, while driving from Stockton or Fresno takes around one hour. Before making any decisions on retiring here, you can spend a few days exploring the area and staying at one of the many hotels in the city.
Retire close to nature in Merced
Whether you wish to climb the brooding El Capitan or hike the easy Mirror Lake Loop to see mystical reflections of Half Dome, Merced is the perfect base for exploring Yosemite National Park. The central gate is only a 1.5-hour drive away. While you'll find a new adventure every time you visit Yosemite, don't overlook the natural gems closer to the city, like Merced National Wildlife Refuge. Covering 10,200 acres, this outdoor haven offers hiking, birdwatching, hunting, and picnicking opportunities among marshes, grasslands, and floodplains. The 1.5-mile Meadowlark Trail is an uncrowded path you can effortlessly complete within one hour. The Kestrel and Bittern Marsh Trails are even shorter but just as verdant.
The accessible Cottonwood Trail is slightly longer at a mile and leads to an overlook for bird and wildlife watching. Be on the lookout for red-tailed hawks, snow geese, sandhill cranes, white-crowned sparrows, and red-winged blackbirds soaring above. As you're wandering, you might spot coyotes, striped skunks, California ground squirrels, and desert cottontails. Want to meet more creatures? Make your way to Applegate Park Zoo to view more than 75 animals native to the state. Say hello to the bobcats, raccoons, cougars, and desert tortoises — children can get up close to domestic animals like ducks, guinea pigs, rabbits, and goats.
If two wheels are your preferred means of transportation, you'll love pedaling along the Merced Bike Path. The whole loop is an easy, 24.6-mile journey that takes you through lush gardens and flower fields. For a shorter ride, bike around Lake Yosemite at the U.C. Merced campus; the 3.5-mile trail is a great way to take in the serene vistas.
Check out Merced's museums and cafés
When you're not chasing the sun rays in nature, Merced has a couple of attractions worth visiting. Housed in one of the state's oldest historic structures is the Merced County Courthouse Museum. The displays teach tourists about the county's history, with exhibits recreating spaces like a superior courtroom, a blacksmith workshop, and an old classroom. Indulge your creative side at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. There are classes for children and adults to try their hands at painting and drawing, while the rotating displays spotlight local and national artists.
If you're going to retire in Merced, you have to make sure your morning coffee is 100% liquid gold. Head to Coffee Bandits to sample the caramel and chai lattes or have a classic cappuccino. Give one of the bagel sandwiches a try, too. Another day, you can try the specialty brews at Hola Cafecito, including variations like café con leche, matcha horchata, and a pumpkin de la olla. Pair your drink with an avocado toast and you're good to go.
Besides coffee, you're going to need wine, and luckily, Merced has Vista Ranch. Stock up on bottles like the 2021 Golden State pinot grigio, Big Trees red wine, and the brand's signature cabernet sauvignon, or enjoy sipping samples at their tasting room. Not to mention, just 40 minutes from Merced is Modesto, a scenic city with unique museums and an unsung wine scene.