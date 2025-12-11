Washington's Favorite Restaurant In 2025 Is A Sentimental Gem In Seattle's Pike Place Market
When it comes to beloved Emerald City dining, there's no competition for Pike Place Market. Sprawling across 9 waterfront acres, this local gem is known as the 'Soul of Seattle', thanks to its hundreds of vibrant and unique eateries and shops. One particular Pike Place establishment that's been around for decades proves just how much people love the food here: The Pink Door. This Seattle institution is the only restaurant from Washington state to make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in 2025 – a list that's not put together by critics, but is instead compiled from an analysis of booking demand and insights from reviews on OpenTable.
Going strong since 1981, The Pink Door is famous for its classic Italian-American fare, served in an eclectic setting of circus murals and chandeliers. It's a popular pick when it comes to location and atmosphere — with its beautiful seasonal patio and striking Elliot Bay views. Plus it boasts a buzzy energy further bolstered by live entertainment.
You might find yourself just around the corner, checking out the trendy neighborhood with eclectic restaurants that is Belltown, or maybe you're driving in from a coastal getaway just an hour away in Bremerton, with its curious museums and funky shops by the sea. Whatever adventure you're on, you can easily reach Pike Place Market by public transport from anywhere in Seattle — accessible from the Westlake metro stop, and served by local buses via the 2nd Ave & Stewart Street stop. Once you're there, head to 1919 Post Alley and look for the iconic pink door set into grey concrete blocks. Though a few tables are kept open to walk-ins, it's best to reserve in advance to avoid waits that can top 2 hours during busy times.
Why The Pink Door in Pike Place is so popular
Just like The Pink Door, the history of the Pike Place Market is rooted in simplicity. This now iconic venue attracting about 10 million people per year was born of the vision of eight local farmers who wanted to bring their best, freshest produce directly to the public. The Pink Door capitalizes on the peak produce available at Pike Place market: Long before farm-to-table was a thing in Seattle, owner Jackie Roberts was combing the stalls to supply her robust Italian-American dishes — many of them derived from family recipes. Dishes like arancini, spaghetti and "mama's meatballs," cioppino featuring Northwest fish, and braised pork shank with saffron risotto cake, all honor tradition while introducing that playful Pink Door element.
The entrance to the establishment is as unassuming as it is intriguing, with no lettering or sign aside from the simple, pink-colored door. Stepping inside, the atmosphere is unapologetically creative and sophisticated without being stuffy, and the restaurant has a dress code to match. According to The Pink Door's website: "Our inhibitions are few and we favor individuality. You have a better chance of getting in if you don't look like a tourist from a cruise ship. Get inspired! Be creative. Try to match the aesthetically pleasing ambience we have worked hard to create."
Adding to the creativity of the menu and the ambiance are nightly live performances that wouldn't be out of place at a circus. Aerial performances by graceful acrobats dangling on silks hung from the ceiling, lively Jazz that has guests dancing in their seats as they dine, and a resident Tarot Card reader who appears every Thursday, all create an experience that makes it easy to see why The Pink Door is Washington's favorite restaurant.