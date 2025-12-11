Washington's Favorite Restaurant In 2025 Is A Sentimental Gem In Seattle's Pike Place Market

When it comes to beloved Emerald City dining, there's no competition for Pike Place Market. Sprawling across 9 waterfront acres, this local gem is known as the 'Soul of Seattle', thanks to its hundreds of vibrant and unique eateries and shops. One particular Pike Place establishment that's been around for decades proves just how much people love the food here: The Pink Door. This Seattle institution is the only restaurant from Washington state to make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in 2025 – a list that's not put together by critics, but is instead compiled from an analysis of booking demand and insights from reviews on OpenTable.

Going strong since 1981, The Pink Door is famous for its classic Italian-American fare, served in an eclectic setting of circus murals and chandeliers. It's a popular pick when it comes to location and atmosphere — with its beautiful seasonal patio and striking Elliot Bay views. Plus it boasts a buzzy energy further bolstered by live entertainment.

You might find yourself just around the corner, checking out the trendy neighborhood with eclectic restaurants that is Belltown, or maybe you're driving in from a coastal getaway just an hour away in Bremerton, with its curious museums and funky shops by the sea. Whatever adventure you're on, you can easily reach Pike Place Market by public transport from anywhere in Seattle — accessible from the Westlake metro stop, and served by local buses via the 2nd Ave & Stewart Street stop. Once you're there, head to 1919 Post Alley and look for the iconic pink door set into grey concrete blocks. Though a few tables are kept open to walk-ins, it's best to reserve in advance to avoid waits that can top 2 hours during busy times.