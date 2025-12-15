In Suburban Chicago, One Of America's Most Nostalgic Christmas Movie Locations Is A Cherished Attraction

Go ice skating in Millennium Park, admire holiday lights during a ride on Navy Pier's giant Centennial Wheel, shop for gifts in the German-style ChristkindlMarket, one of the Midwest's most festive and fun Christmas markets — there's so much to see and do in Chicago during the holiday season. But to see one of America's most nostalgic Christmas attractions, the filming location of the 1990 hit "Home Alone," you'll have to head to the suburbs.

Just say the words "'Home Alone' house," and pretty much everyone knows what you're talking about. The red-brick, three-story Georgian Colonial mansion features prominently in filmmaker John Hughes' holiday classic. It's located north of Chicago in Winnetka, a Lake Michigan gem with boutiques and small-town charm, and fans of the film regularly make the pilgrimage from the city to glimpse the house's grand exterior. (It's about a 30-minute drive, or a 30-minute train ride plus a 15-minute walk, from Chicago's Union Station.)

"We got the train up to Winnekta," wrote one visitor from London on TripAdvisor, "[and] arrived in the prettiest, most picture-perfect area." Like several other commenters, she noted that the house seemed slightly smaller in person. "Iconic," "very cool," and "must-see" are words repeated throughout other reviews. "It really does bring back the great memories of the movie," added another visitor from the U.K.