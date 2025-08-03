Just Outside Chicago Is A Lake Michigan Gem With Sandy Beaches, Boutiques, And Small-Town Charm

Winnetka, Illinois, is a thriving town that offers visitors local shops, beautiful houses, beach access, and good public transit to larger cities — everything you could ask for from a Midwestern destination. Winnetka actually dates back to the mid-19th century, when it was just a wagon stop between Green Bay and Chicago, but the town population only started to grow in the early 20th century. Now, the town boasts over 12,000 residents and was named the second-best America's best city to live in 2020 by the economic news website 24/7 Wall St.

Though Winnetka has grown in size, it still fosters that small-town charm and feelings of community and togetherness. The town brings residents together with a variety of events throughout the year, including things like a children's fair in June, a sidewalk sale in July that features products from local retailers, and a tree-lighting ceremony with carols and cocoa in December.

Visitors who want a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago can take a quick 21-mile drive (which takes anywhere from 30 to 50 minutes depending on traffic) or a 40-minute train ride on the Union Pacific North Line up the coast of Lake Michigan to Winnetka. For domestic or international travelers flying into Chicago first, be aware that Chicago Midway International airport has limited space and severe delays.