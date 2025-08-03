Just Outside Chicago Is A Lake Michigan Gem With Sandy Beaches, Boutiques, And Small-Town Charm
Winnetka, Illinois, is a thriving town that offers visitors local shops, beautiful houses, beach access, and good public transit to larger cities — everything you could ask for from a Midwestern destination. Winnetka actually dates back to the mid-19th century, when it was just a wagon stop between Green Bay and Chicago, but the town population only started to grow in the early 20th century. Now, the town boasts over 12,000 residents and was named the second-best America's best city to live in 2020 by the economic news website 24/7 Wall St.
Though Winnetka has grown in size, it still fosters that small-town charm and feelings of community and togetherness. The town brings residents together with a variety of events throughout the year, including things like a children's fair in June, a sidewalk sale in July that features products from local retailers, and a tree-lighting ceremony with carols and cocoa in December.
Visitors who want a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago can take a quick 21-mile drive (which takes anywhere from 30 to 50 minutes depending on traffic) or a 40-minute train ride on the Union Pacific North Line up the coast of Lake Michigan to Winnetka. For domestic or international travelers flying into Chicago first, be aware that Chicago Midway International airport has limited space and severe delays.
Enjoy Winnetka's gorgeous Lake Michigan beaches
People don't always think of the beach when they think of Illinois, but the state's proximity to Lake Michigan means that travelers can enjoy Midwestern city living while also having close access to sandy coastlines. Chicago has the iconic North Avenue Beach, and Winnetka also boasts a variety of beaches where people can relax, swim, play, and enjoy the water: Centennial Beach, Elder Lane Beach, Lloyd Beach, Maple Street Beach, and Tower Road. Visitors should note, however, that the different beaches have different rules. For example, while Tower Road is available for swimming, Elder Lane Beach is only open for sand activities, and Centennial is the only one that allows dog access. Most of the beaches are exclusively open for season pass holders on weekends, and some might be closed temporarily, so be sure to check in advance before planning your trip.
Winnetka also offers a variety of parks with amenities for every activity level. There are playgrounds, basketball courts, and ping pong tables as well as bocce ball courts, cornhole boards, and pier fishing areas for people who want a relaxing day outside. While Illinois has warm summers and temperate spring and fall seasons, travelers should be aware that the state is well-known for its cold winters, so take the weather into consideration before planning a trip that includes outdoor activities.
Visit small boutiques and a movie mansion
After a trip to the beach, travelers should stop at the small boutiques to browse clothes and accessories. Neapolitan collection, a popular boutique that sells designer clothing, has many positive Yelp reviews, one of which says, "Beautiful people and beautiful designs!
Neapolitan collection is by appointment and the staff while small [is] there to give you their full attention." Ellen's on Elm is another favorite for home goods and gifts, particularly for big events like graduations and weddings, and Styles and Smiles and Athene are great places to find clothes. For those looking to browse designer clothes in a chic setting, Bunny and Babe offers a variety of brands and even has its own ready-to-wear line.
Illinois has many interesting and unique homes, including a lakeside mansion turned medical museum in Chicago, but one of the most famous houses in the state is right in Winnetka: the iconic mansion that was used for the film "Home Alone." Visiting the house is one of the top-rated activities to do in Winnetka according to Tripadvisor, and while visitors can't go inside, they can take their picture with the exterior of the house. Visitors should also be sure to take a walk along the charming residential streets, since Winnetka homes feature a variety of different architectural styles, from Gothic Revival to Prairie-style houses, that contribute to the town's unique sense of elegance.