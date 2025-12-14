Chicago's 5 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants For Chic Dining At A Lower Cost
The city of Chicago is one of the best foodie cities in America, with over 20 Michelin-starred restaurants to explore as of 2025. However, the price of dinner at most of these establishments can make you queasy to say the least. But if you're hoping to experience a Michelin-starred dinner that's a bit less pricy than the rest, we have a list that's been researched just for you. Full disclosure: These restaurants will still cost you an arm and a leg, just not as many arms and legs when compared to the other Michelin-starred spots in the area. The good news is, you won't be sacrificing any of the fine-dining experience for the comparatively lower price.
Michelin stars are given to restaurants that consistently present "outstanding cooking," as determined by the Michelin Guide. Each of the following businesses has received (and maintained) a Michelin star for its exceptional menu. From harmonious flavors to expert cooking techniques to a menu created with passion from the chef, there's a reason why each of these establishments earned its star. So you can be assured that while you're paying (slightly) less, you can still heighten your expectations for some unforgettable dishes in the world's most beautiful city in 2025.
Topolobampo
Fifth on our list of the most affordable Michelin-starred Chicago restaurants is Topolobampo, a one-star establishment since 2011. Topolobampo presents Mexican-inspired cuisine through a contemporary lens, offering a new tasting menu every six to eight weeks. As of November 2025, the current tasting menu is titled The Mole Menu and is a celebratory feast honoring the traditional Mexican marinade. Dishes featured on the six-course menu are a range of creative interpretations of different mole colors and flavors. To top it off, dessert is a delicious chocolate semifreddo with a Mexico City-style red peanut mole.
Topolobampo is owned by celebrity chef Rick Bayless, known for his countless culinary accolades, Top Chef win, and sharing his knowledge of Mexican cuisine with a broader American audience. Topolobampo is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to impressive Bayless establishments, but it still packs a punch on its own with Chef de Cuisine Maegan O'Connor leading the kitchen. When you enter, the soft green and yellow hues invite you into the intimate dining room, paved with terracotta tiles. You can expect the chef or your waiter to guide you through the present tasting menu and its offerings. The set tasting menu at Topolobampo will cost you $165 per person on a weekday and $185 on a weekend before drinks, tax, and tip. A steep price, but still a price leagues below many other Chicago Michelin-starred restaurants.
Indienne
Branding itself as "progressive Indian cuisine," Indienne offers four tailored tasting menus to indulge in. Color is in abundance at Indienne, whether it be in the dusty rose booths or the intricately garnished tasting plates, and is reflected in the vibrant flavors in each dish on the menu. Each menu includes several courses of uniquely curated Indian dishes, from pan puri to chicken makhni. The restaurant is located in River North, a bustling, artsy Chicago neighborhood that perfectly matches Indienne's vibe. Led by Chef Sujan Sarkar, Indienne was the first Indian restaurant in Chicago to receive a Michelin star in 2023.
The tasting menus are tailored to the varying diets of diners, with non-vegetarian and pescatarian menus running you $145 per person, while the vegetarian and vegan menus cost $135. Visitors can also opt in to the $80 wine pairing for expertly chosen libations, or bring their own bottle for a $35 corking fee. When you visit Indienne, expect to feel the vibrant personality of this restaurant shine through its dishes and décor, and revel in the reasons why it's a worthy recipient of a Michelin star, while staying easy on your wallet.
Elske
The name Elske is derived from the Danish word "love," which is exactly the philosophy behind this contemporary restaurant in Chicago's West Loop. This intimate Nordic dining spot offers a bit of flexibility with the menu — at Elske, guests can choose between the $140 prix fixe tasting menu or choose from the a la carte menu, which could be a bit easier on the wallet.
Among its many awards and accolades, the restaurant has maintained its Michelin star since 2017, a testament to the passion instilled into the business by its owners, executive chef David Posey and pastry chef Anna Posey. Together they create dishes that give a nod to Nordic cuisine while embracing global flavors. Smoked char with brussels sprouts, kale, and miso; mackerel with crispy rice, buttermilk, and fig leaf; and celery-green apple sorbet with dill are just a few innovative choices you'll find on the menu here.
A reviewer from UChicago Bite captured the restaurant's atmosphere as "informal but full of care," which is a great sign for those looking for upscale ambiance without the stuffiness typically found in some Michelin-star dining rooms. This is clear in the restaurant's airy industrial interior accentuated by warm, distressed bricks and light wooden touches. If you're looking for a romantic date night complete with a cozy outdoor fireplace and exciting Michelin-star dishes that impress but won't break the bank, Elske is the right choice.
Sepia
Dripping with vintage swagger, Sepia is the second most affordable Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago. Residing in the West Loop neighborhood, the restaurant is nestled inside a repurposed print shop from the late 1800s and offers distinctly American fine dining cuisine. The four-course prix fixe menu will cost you $125 per person and features several mouth-watering dishes, including black truffle toast, crispy cream cheese gnudi, and grilled beef short ribs. The dining room perfectly reflects the energy of the elegant menu, with mood lighting and dark wood elements dispersed throughout. With the sophisticated nature of Sepia, you'll almost forget you're at one of the most affordable Michelin star spots in Chicago.
Under Chef Andrew Zimmerman's guidance, Sepia earned its Michelin star in 2011 and has maintained it ever since. However, Zimmerman doesn't do it for the notoriety. In an interview with Michelin Guide, Zimmerman advised chefs hoping to earn a Michelin star, "If you go to work every day and cook the best, most honest food you can—made with care and respect—then you will be able to look at yourself in the mirror. If you only cook to receive accolades like Michelin stars, you will miss the most important part of your job: making delicious food for your guests." Sepia is the perfect spot for those looking to splurge on elevated American cuisine with Michelin level passion behind it — without having to take out a loan.
Galit
The most affordable Chicago Michelin star restaurant on our list is Galit, a Middle Eastern establishment in Lincoln Park. Instead of a pre-set tasting menu, Galit offers a choose-your-own-adventure style four-course menu, with both shareable and individual items. The approachable menu will make you feel like you're dining at a beloved neighborhood spot, except every dish is on par with Michelin star standards. A dinner at Galit will run you $105 per person without tax and tip, a more than fair price for the exquisite offerings at the restaurant.
Led by James Beard Award-winning Chef Zachary Engel, Galit boasts a stunning range of smooth hummus plates, flavorful salads, and mouth-watering main dishes, including the Iraqi Kubbeh Halab and the Beef Tongue Shishlikh. While the food menu is the star of the show, Galit offers a unique wine menu unlike any other, and they even launched a wine club. The restaurant pours a range of rare Middle Eastern wines, imported from countries such as Turkiyë, Armenia, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, and more. The wine is certainly an extra fee on your bill, but you won't want to skip out on these virtually unattainable vintages.
Methodology
The cost of each restaurant was determined by the price per person for a prix-fix tasting menu (excluding taxes, fees, drinks, and tip) — at the time of writing — and ordered from most expensive to least expensive. All prices are subject to change. Each restaurant was extensively researched through the restaurant's website, the Michelin Guide website, as well as reviews from guests found on websites like Reddit, Yelp, and TripAdvisor.
While Chicago has a wide range of affordable Bib Gourmands — superb restaurants honored by the Michelin Guide for their great price value for their food — these are not technically starred restaurants, so they were excluded from this list.