Chicago's 5 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants For Chic Dining At A Lower Cost

The city of Chicago is one of the best foodie cities in America, with over 20 Michelin-starred restaurants to explore as of 2025. However, the price of dinner at most of these establishments can make you queasy to say the least. But if you're hoping to experience a Michelin-starred dinner that's a bit less pricy than the rest, we have a list that's been researched just for you. Full disclosure: These restaurants will still cost you an arm and a leg, just not as many arms and legs when compared to the other Michelin-starred spots in the area. The good news is, you won't be sacrificing any of the fine-dining experience for the comparatively lower price.

Michelin stars are given to restaurants that consistently present "outstanding cooking," as determined by the Michelin Guide. Each of the following businesses has received (and maintained) a Michelin star for its exceptional menu. From harmonious flavors to expert cooking techniques to a menu created with passion from the chef, there's a reason why each of these establishments earned its star. So you can be assured that while you're paying (slightly) less, you can still heighten your expectations for some unforgettable dishes in the world's most beautiful city in 2025.