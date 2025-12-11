Pennsylvania's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Quaint Gem With Historic Charm Hidden Outside Of Philadelphia

As large cities go, Philadelphia is very affordable overall. It was ranked the cheapest place to visit in America in a 2024 article from Rest Less thanks to its affordable public transportation, cheap spots to eat out, and variety of free attractions. There are also plenty of cozy and affordable suburbs around Philadelphia that combine a relatively low cost of living with easy access to the city. This doesn't necessarily mean every place in Philadelphia is equally budget-friendly, though.

As of July 2025, 29 of the 30 towns with the highest real estate prices in Pennsylvania are in the Philadelphia area. Topping the list is Gladwyne, just 12 miles from Philly's Civic Center, which consistently claims the title of most expensive town in Pennsylvania. Average home prices increased 4.17% in 2025 compared to the previous year, sending the average value of a house over $1.5 million, according to the Zillow Home Value Index. That price goes up even higher when you look at active listings. As of December 2025, the median listing price on Realtor.com is just over $2.3 million, with a range from $1.35 million on the low end to $8.5 million for the priciest property.

Gladwyne's reputation for luxury dates back to the 19th century. It's located in the Main Line area just west of Philadelphia, along the banks of the Schuylkill River, along with similarly affluent suburbs like the historic college town of West Chester and the walkable shopping and dining hub of Ardmore. Known for its stately historic manors and sprawling estates, Gladwyne is surrounded by natural beauty, with the Philadelphia Country Club right in the neighborhood. This is part of what draws the city's highest earners to the area and has made it one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country.