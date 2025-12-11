Pennsylvania's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Quaint Gem With Historic Charm Hidden Outside Of Philadelphia
As large cities go, Philadelphia is very affordable overall. It was ranked the cheapest place to visit in America in a 2024 article from Rest Less thanks to its affordable public transportation, cheap spots to eat out, and variety of free attractions. There are also plenty of cozy and affordable suburbs around Philadelphia that combine a relatively low cost of living with easy access to the city. This doesn't necessarily mean every place in Philadelphia is equally budget-friendly, though.
As of July 2025, 29 of the 30 towns with the highest real estate prices in Pennsylvania are in the Philadelphia area. Topping the list is Gladwyne, just 12 miles from Philly's Civic Center, which consistently claims the title of most expensive town in Pennsylvania. Average home prices increased 4.17% in 2025 compared to the previous year, sending the average value of a house over $1.5 million, according to the Zillow Home Value Index. That price goes up even higher when you look at active listings. As of December 2025, the median listing price on Realtor.com is just over $2.3 million, with a range from $1.35 million on the low end to $8.5 million for the priciest property.
Gladwyne's reputation for luxury dates back to the 19th century. It's located in the Main Line area just west of Philadelphia, along the banks of the Schuylkill River, along with similarly affluent suburbs like the historic college town of West Chester and the walkable shopping and dining hub of Ardmore. Known for its stately historic manors and sprawling estates, Gladwyne is surrounded by natural beauty, with the Philadelphia Country Club right in the neighborhood. This is part of what draws the city's highest earners to the area and has made it one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country.
The origins of historic Gladwyne
Gladwyne first started as Merion Square in the early 17th century, when it was settled by Welsh Quakers. These early residents were predominantly farmers who came to work the lush, rolling hills. It was nicknamed War Office during the American Revolution, when local landowner John Young was appointed to gather supplies for the war effort. The nickname endured through the War of 1812, when it was Captain John Rawlins' home base for recruiting soldiers.
In 1857, the Pennsylvania Railroad Company acquired the Main Line railroad that ran from Philadelphia to Lancaster County. They added 14 stops, many of them in the area just west of the city, making it more convenient for wealthy residents to visit the countryside. This was the start of Gladwyne's evolution into an exclusive enclave. By 1880, it had grown to a village with 35 houses and a smattering of businesses around the Rose Glen train station.
There are still some buildings from these early years standing in Gladwyne today. The best-known is the Old Guard House Inn, which was first built in 1790, turned into a tavern by John Rawlins, then converted into the Merion Square Hotel in the late 19th century. The building housed The Old Guard House Inn, a fine dining restaurant, for much of the 20th century, until it was sold to the Union League of Philadelphia in 2016. The Gladwyne Methodist Church is the town's oldest house of worship, built as the Merion Square Methodist Episcopal Church in 1841. Though the church is now a private home, the cemetery behind it is still open to the public. Beside it is the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall, which was built in 1852 and also has a cemetery, where many of the town's first residents were buried.
Passing time in Gladwyne
Despite its exclusivity, you don't need to be wealthy to enjoy Gladwyne — it's an especially pleasant destination for history buffs and nature lovers. The quaint central area of town is the Gladwyne Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here, you can see many of the town's 18th- and 19th-century buildings. The Mill Creek Historic District is also on the National Register. A stroll through these areas and a leisurely drive around town is a trip through time. While you're in the village, grab a bite at Home Room, the only neighborhood café open to the public. This highly rated spot focuses on local ingredients, with breakfast pastries, coffee drinks, and a lunch menu.
Besides rich history, what makes Gladwyne so special is the abundance of nature here. The 25-acre Saunders Woods Preserve is a tranquil green oasis and popular birding spot where hikers can pick up the Bridlewild Trail. It connects to a broader trail network for folks who want longer hikes. Just east of downtown is Rolling Hill Park, 103 acres of woodlands and meadows with trails for hiking and horseback riding. Mill Creek, which flows through the park, is a popular place for fishing, and in the past made the area perfect for paper and textile mills (hence the name). There are still ruins from these early mills along the creek, including the 1794 Barker's Mill and stone houses built in the early 19th century for the mill workers. Gladwyne is bordered by the Schuylkill River, which allows SUPs, kayaks, and small boats. There are no public rentals, but you can stay in an Airbnb on the river that comes with equipment and water access. In fact, private homes are your only choice for a quaint stay in Gladwyne.