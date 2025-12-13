The 'World's Coolest Street' In 2025 Is Rio De Janeiro's Vibrant Gem For Dining, Drinking, And Dancing
As anyone who's been to Rio de Janeiro will tell you, there's nowhere in the world quite like it. From the world's most famous beach, Copacabana, to iconic attractions like the Christ the Redeemer, no place pairs natural beauty with culture quite like Rio de Janeiro. But as a massive city with so much to do, there are plenty of destinations in Rio de Janeiro that tourists miss, especially when it comes to experiencing Carioca (people who come from Rio) culture. From exploring lively local watering holes to listening to samba — a musical genre with deep roots in Rio de Janeiro — most tourists overlook the "Marvelous City's" coolest spots.
One such place is Rua do Senado, tucked within the Centro neighborhood, which is Rio de Janeiro's historic downtown. This stretch of Rio showcases some of the city's best cultural scene, with top restaurants, bars, art, and lots of local energy. In 2025, it even came out on top of Time Out's annual "coolest streets" ranking, which evaluates streets across the world for "food, drink, culture, fun and community spirit." Nominated by local Time Out editors and other travel experts, each street included in the ranking is meant to represent what makes a city great — and in Rua do Senado's case, this came down to its combination of culture, drinking and dining offerings, and overall fun. As someone who's traveled to Rio de Janeiro multiple times, this is no surprise — beating out places like Orange Street in Osaka, which is a foodie destination nicknamed "Japan's kitchen," and Porto's Rua do Bonjardim, Rua do Senado is a worthy addition to your Rio de Janeiro itinerary. Plus, it's just over 20 minutes from RIOgaleão International Airport (without traffic).
Dining on Rua do Senado
Foodies will have no shortage of choices along Rua do Senado, whether you're looking for upscale dining or a quick bite. Rua do Senado is even home to some of Rio's most-loved dining establishments, such as Lilia, a farm-to-table restaurant led by chef Yan Ramos and included in the Michelin Guide. The acclaimed restaurant offers a different menu every day, but you can expect to find seafood, meat, and vegetarian offerings. Braseiro Labuta is another local gem, offering an array of Brazilian-style grilled meats, burgers, and snacks.
Among Rua do Senado's more casual offerings is Bocca Bocca Gourmet, a buffet featuring Brazilian, Arab, and Japanese-style dishes. Beyond Brazilian fare, Rua do Senado is where you'll find Villa 106, a Mediterranean and Italian-focused restaurant housed within a historic building. Hamburgueria da Alfândega has been around since 2016 and is another popular choice in Centro — its offerings include a bacon and caramelized onion-topped burger, underneath a layer of melted cheddar cheese.
Dancing, drinking, and culture in Rio's Centro neighborhood
Founded in the late 1700s, history surrounds you on Rua do Senado — and so does a lot of culture. If you're undecided on when to visit Rio's coolest neighborhood, make it a Saturday, which is when Armazém Senado, a bar and local institution that's been open since 1907, hosts samba. (On the first Saturday of each month, the Lavradio Street Market also sets up shop right around the corner from Rua do Senado, and is one of the best places for souvenir-shopping, with over 200 vendors selling all sorts of art, clothing, decor, and more.) One of Rua do Senado's newer spots is Destilaria Maravilha, and it has already been making waves since opening in 2025 — here, you can catch live DJ sets, samba, and other dance-centric events, alongside a robust cocktail menu featuring locally-distilled spirits, all in a cozy, bohemian atmosphere. You also don't want to miss Labuta Bar (behind the same owners as Braseiro Labuta, which is just a few steps away) for caipirinha cocktails (and more samba).
Another one of Rua do Senado's newest cultural spaces is its Mercado Central, which is housed within a charming former Granado (a Brazilian perfume) factory dating back over a century. The newly-opened space offers a fusion of dining, drinks, shopping, and entertainment. It's also where you'll find Solar dos Abacaxis — an arts organization that spearheads various exhibits, educational programming, and other creative offerings.