The 'World's Coolest Street' In 2025 Is Rio De Janeiro's Vibrant Gem For Dining, Drinking, And Dancing

As anyone who's been to Rio de Janeiro will tell you, there's nowhere in the world quite like it. From the world's most famous beach, Copacabana, to iconic attractions like the Christ the Redeemer, no place pairs natural beauty with culture quite like Rio de Janeiro. But as a massive city with so much to do, there are plenty of destinations in Rio de Janeiro that tourists miss, especially when it comes to experiencing Carioca (people who come from Rio) culture. From exploring lively local watering holes to listening to samba — a musical genre with deep roots in Rio de Janeiro — most tourists overlook the "Marvelous City's" coolest spots.

One such place is Rua do Senado, tucked within the Centro neighborhood, which is Rio de Janeiro's historic downtown. This stretch of Rio showcases some of the city's best cultural scene, with top restaurants, bars, art, and lots of local energy. In 2025, it even came out on top of Time Out's annual "coolest streets" ranking, which evaluates streets across the world for "food, drink, culture, fun and community spirit." Nominated by local Time Out editors and other travel experts, each street included in the ranking is meant to represent what makes a city great — and in Rua do Senado's case, this came down to its combination of culture, drinking and dining offerings, and overall fun. As someone who's traveled to Rio de Janeiro multiple times, this is no surprise — beating out places like Orange Street in Osaka, which is a foodie destination nicknamed "Japan's kitchen," and Porto's Rua do Bonjardim, Rua do Senado is a worthy addition to your Rio de Janeiro itinerary. Plus, it's just over 20 minutes from RIOgaleão International Airport (without traffic).