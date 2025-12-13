A Top Chicago Winter Destination Is This Reclaimed Urban Oasis To Sled With Skyline Views

Chicago is a magical place to visit in winter: the city is home to a delightful German-style Christmas market, and Lake Michigan's shoreline often freezes over, transforming the water's surface into an ethereal expanse of ice. Plus, some of the city's neighborhoods are famous for their over-the-top holiday light displays. One of the city's top spots to visit this winter, Palmisano Park, is sure to provide snow-filled fun for the whole family.

Located in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood, the park sits on the site of the 19th-century, 300-foot-deep Stearns Quarry. The quarry closed in 1970, and for the next few decades, the place was used as a landfill. But in 2009, the abandoned industrial site was reborn as the 26-acre Palmisano Park, featuring a fishing pond, wetlands, and walking paths. One of its key highlights, nicknamed Mount Bridgeport, is an artificial hill that turns into a popular winter destination for sledding.

There's a good reason the 33-foot hill is beloved by locals when temperatures drop: there aren't tons of places to sled in Chicago, as the city is mostly flat. After a snowfall, families descend on Palmisano Park, dragging their sleds to the hill along the park's walking paths. From the top, you can take in sweeping views of the city's skyline below. It's no wonder that Time Out calls Mount Bridgeport "a Christmas Vacation–worthy sledding hill."