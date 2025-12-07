The 5 Best Chicago Neighborhoods For Magical, Over-The-Top Holiday Light Displays

Each year in November, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off the Chicago holiday lights displays with a dazzling parade, but there are plenty of lights around the city throughout the holiday season. With the exception of visiting a vibrantly decorated and delightful German Christmas market, perhaps one of the most memorable parts of Christmas for little ones is that iconic drive around the neighborhoods (way past bedtime) to check out all the Christmas light displays. It's also an affordable way to sprinkle in some Christmas magic without costly entrance fees.

Chicago has long been known for its vibrant neighborhoods packed with cool shops and eclectic restaurants, so it's no surprise that the holidays are just as impressive. In the Chicagoland area, several neighborhoods create over-the-top holiday light displays that are not to be missed, including iconic historic urban neighborhoods and suburban areas. This list highlights the five best holiday light displays to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. In selecting these neighborhoods, we looked for recommendations from Chicago-area residents and local news publications with particular attention to unique elements that set the neighborhood apart (scroll to the bottom of this article for in-depth information about our methodology). And for even more lights, check out this handy map that highlights the Christmas light displays throughout the Chicago suburbs and the city itself.