Boeing Vs Airbus: Which Planes Are Safer According To Accident Stats?

It's been a rough couple of years for the Boeing Company's reputation. First, there was the infamous Alaska Airlines incident in January 2024 when a Boeing 737 aircraft's door flew off during the flight. Then, in June 2025, Air India Flight 171 crashed just after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people aboard a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. So why are so many Boeing airplanes having accidents, and is traveling on an Airbus, Boeing's longtime competitor, actually safer? Spoiler alert: When it comes to accident rates, there's not a significant difference between the two manufacturers.

According to a recent analysis of data furnished by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and reported by Jalopnik, a news website covering the transportation industry, Boeing and Airbus have very similar safety records. The information looks at accident rates for flights operating in the United States between 2014 and 2024.

It's important to note, of course, that aircraft manufacturers are not responsible for all in-flight incidents. Bad weather and bird strikes are among the most common plane problems that lead to accidents. To properly consider the safety records of Boeing and Airbus, it's essential to focus on accidents caused by equipment malfunction or mechanical issues related to the engine or landing gear. And in the ten-year period in question, with six million flights in the air each year, both manufacturers experienced just two to six such accidents. And none involved fatalities of passengers or crew.