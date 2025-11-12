The 5 Most Common Plane Problems That Lead To Accidents

With so many high-profile plane crashes in 2025 — in particular the Air India crash of June 12, which left 260 dead — many travelers are nervous about flying and doubtful about how safe flights really are. Doubts about the safety of air travel also have people questioning the reasons for the seemingly frequent accidents. Are flight accidents becoming more commonplace? If so, what causes them?

When you're flying in a tube at 500 mph over 30,000 feet in the air, even small errors can snowball into a problem. So aviation experts, pilots, and regulatory bodies have mapped out scenarios that cover practically every problem an aircraft could face and how to mitigate them. Despite that, flight accidents can occur due to issues like pilot error, mechanical error, or bad weather.

Even though it seems like there are more aviation accidents every year, the truth is that flights are still the safest mode of long-distance travel. Even if you're nervous about flying, the risk of a plane crash is negligible. According to the International Air Transport Association, the average accident-to-total flight ratio in 2024 was 1 flight accident per 880,000 flights. Airlines and air travel authorities are always analyzing flights to determine the exact causes of plane crashes to understand how to make flying safer, and research shows that these are the five most common causes of modern plane crashes.