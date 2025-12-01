Ohio's 5 Best Christmas Markets For Shopping, Treats, And Holiday Vibes

If you're looking for the most established and authentic Christmas market in Ohio, the Germania Society in Cincinnati has you covered. Its Christkindlmarkt was first held in 1998 and has remained the city's largest such event since. Along with perusing vendor booths of ornaments, nutcrackers, and other seasonal handcrafts from both German and local artisans, you can sample German fare like wursts, mulled wine, and mock turtle soup while listening to live traditional music. You can also meet Santa (if you've been good) or Krampus (if you haven't), or take part in activities like the petting zoo, carriage rides, scavenger hunt, and lantern parade. All activities are included in the $5 entry.

The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt happens fairly early in the season, usually the first weekend in November. If you missed it, there's good news: Cincinnati has a second Christmas market that runs later and longer. The Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt at Moerlein Lager House is open on Thursdays through Sundays from late November through late December along the Smale Riverfront in downtown. You'll find vendors and food booths on any day you visit, and you can check the online schedule of events to see what else is on the docket. This includes live music on the Fest Tent Stage most weekend nights. For the kids, there are story times, character brunches, and visits with Santa. Adults can take part in the Merry-Oke competition, wine and bourbon tastings, or DJ dance parties. The U.S. Steinholding Association National Championship also takes place during the Christkindlmarkt kick-off weekend, and like all of the market's activities, is free to attend.