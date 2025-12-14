The Biggest National Park Changes Coming In 2026

While some national parks in the United States are always free, others charge an entry fee except on certain days of the year. One big change coming in 2026 is that fee-free holidays have been added for all U.S. national parks, while other holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth — the only two free days tied to Black history and civil rights — were removed from the list. Overall, the total number of free-fee days at U.S. national parks will increase from eight in 2025 to 10 in 2026.

One of the new fee-free days to be added in 2026 is Flag Day on June 14, which also happens to be President Donald Trump's birthday. The other new fee-free days for 2026 are Presidents' Day (February 16), Memorial Day (May 25), all of Independence Day weekend (July 3 to 5), the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service (August 25), Constitution Day (September 17), and President Theodore Roosevelt's birthday (October 27). The only fee-free day that will carry over from 2025 to 2026 is Veterans' Day (November 11).