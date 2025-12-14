Europe's Under-The-Radar Village In The Swiss Alps Has Once-In-A-Lifetime Skiing And Mountain Views

For nature lovers, it's the mountains cradling Pontresina that have made it a superior destination for ages. Pontresina got its initial renown in the 19th century as a resort town, distinguished as a less expensive and less showy alternative to St. Moritz, while still providing access to the same ski areas. It even, according to The Telegraph, served as a cohost of two winter olympics games alongside St. Moritz in the early 1900s.

Today, two of the village's frequented local ski resorts are Diavolezza and Lagalb. Diavolezza is famous for having the longest glacier run in Switzerland, coursing over the Pers and Morteratsch glaciers. It also has slopes that reach up to nearly 10,000 feet. Visitors can take a bus from Pontresina to Bernina Diavolezza, and from there take a cable car to the ski area itself. The Lagalb ski area is a bastion of steep pistes, and it's a bit more difficult to get to. You can ski from Diavolezza to Lagalb, but not in the other direction. There's also a bus that operates between the two mountains.

With its glacial cirques and super high peaks, Pontresina offers a rare experience for hikers, too. Its Morteratsch Glacier Trail leads right through the heart of some of the area's most stunning glacial views. The trail starts at Diavolezza, then continues along some rugged moraines and sweeping glacial basins for a total 7.5-mile round-trip trek. However, be warned that some parts of this trail are treacherous and it is recommended to go with a guide. Another, somewhat shorter option is the Val Roseg Trail. It's about 4.5-miles long, and is a gentler route through a gorgeous alpine side valley with views of the gigantic Roseg Glacier faces.