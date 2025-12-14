One Of Fort Lauderdale's Most Desired Neighborhoods Is An Upscale Village Full Of Historic Charm

The thick of Victoria Park is primarily a residential area, but along Sunrise Boulevard, you'll find several shops and businesses to explore. Paradigm Cinemas has been showcasing independent and mainstream films since 1951, and is located just next door to Il Mulino Italian restaurant. In the same plaza, you'll also find BRGR Stop for craft milkshakes, soda floats, and hearty burgers, or there's Razzleberry's Homemade Ice Cream for more fabulous, rich ice cream (vegan options also available). The neighborhood is within biking distance of the Galleria shopping center, an indoor mall with premium stores and restaurants that's also a stop on the city's famous water taxi. Fort Lauderdale Beach, which is lined with bars and restaurants for (nearly) oceanfront dining, is within biking distance as well, or you can hop on a Lime scooter for an easy cruise down to the sand.

Victoria Park is also home to some interesting cultural heritage, including the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library, an LGBTQIA+ organization that features artwork, exhibitions, books, and other programs. At the end of January each year, the neighborhood is home to the Greek Festival, with music, food, and lots of dancing. In addition to the natural beauty of Holiday Park, just east of Victoria Park (situated right along the beach of route A1A) is Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, a fabulous waterfront area that's ideal for biking, paddleboarding, roller blading, and picnicking. If you need kayak or paddleboard rentals to explore the canals, Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures offers both, as well as guided tours. Just across from Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is the Bonnet House, a lovely historic estate, museum, and garden that dates back to the 1920s, and also showcases a beautiful art collection.