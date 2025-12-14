One Of Fort Lauderdale's Most Desired Neighborhoods Is An Upscale Village Full Of Historic Charm
Sandwiched between Fort Lauderdale's iconic Las Olas Boulevard, often considered the most walkable street in Florida, and Sunrise Boulevard, a rapidly-growing neighborhood near the beach, is the picturesque neighborhood of Victoria Park. The residential area is known for its history and charm, and rounds out Redfin's list of popular Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods, citing activities like the sprawling, 93-acre Holiday Park that's chock full of outdoor fun for residents and visitors, or The Parker, a playhouse and events space that frequently hosts shows and theatrical performances. Victoria Park also earns high marks on Trulia, a real estate site that ranks different neighborhoods based on user feedback.
So, how did this upscale historic neighborhood come to be? In the late 1800s, Henry Flagler had his eye on the area now known as Victoria Park as a possible route for the Florida East Coast Railroad, but instead it was placed west of the neighborhood. This allowed Victoria Park to become a residential settlement, and today, it's home to around 30% of the city of Fort Lauderdale's historic properties. This neighborhood is fun to explore and is complete with tropical trees overhanging the sidewalks which create a shady atmosphere and reprieve from the South Florida sun. Also, several of Fort Lauderdale's famous canals (which give the famous Florida City the nickname, the "Venice of America") border the neighborhood and connect to the iconic New River.
Things to do in Victoria Park
The thick of Victoria Park is primarily a residential area, but along Sunrise Boulevard, you'll find several shops and businesses to explore. Paradigm Cinemas has been showcasing independent and mainstream films since 1951, and is located just next door to Il Mulino Italian restaurant. In the same plaza, you'll also find BRGR Stop for craft milkshakes, soda floats, and hearty burgers, or there's Razzleberry's Homemade Ice Cream for more fabulous, rich ice cream (vegan options also available). The neighborhood is within biking distance of the Galleria shopping center, an indoor mall with premium stores and restaurants that's also a stop on the city's famous water taxi. Fort Lauderdale Beach, which is lined with bars and restaurants for (nearly) oceanfront dining, is within biking distance as well, or you can hop on a Lime scooter for an easy cruise down to the sand.
Victoria Park is also home to some interesting cultural heritage, including the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library, an LGBTQIA+ organization that features artwork, exhibitions, books, and other programs. At the end of January each year, the neighborhood is home to the Greek Festival, with music, food, and lots of dancing. In addition to the natural beauty of Holiday Park, just east of Victoria Park (situated right along the beach of route A1A) is Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, a fabulous waterfront area that's ideal for biking, paddleboarding, roller blading, and picnicking. If you need kayak or paddleboard rentals to explore the canals, Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures offers both, as well as guided tours. Just across from Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is the Bonnet House, a lovely historic estate, museum, and garden that dates back to the 1920s, and also showcases a beautiful art collection.
Planning a trip to Fort Lauderdale's Victoria Park neighborhood
Fort Lauderdale sees warm, tropical temperatures year-round; however, December through April is considered the most comfortable time to visit, with average temperatures in the low to mid 70 degrees Fahrenheit with very little rain. If you're visiting the Victoria Park neighborhood, there are several vacation rentals available on sites like Airbnb or Vrbo, or, if you prefer a boutique hotel stay, check out the Victoria Park Hotel, which features modern rooms with splashes of bright colors. For travelers looking for an inn close to the gay nightlife area, Pineapple Point is a quiet, tropical guesthouse right in the middle of the neighborhood that's been operating for more than 20 years. A stone's throw from Victoria Park is the iconic historic Riverside Hotel, with gorgeous luxury rooms overlooking the New River.
There are plenty of ways to reach Fort Lauderdale, including Florida's new luxurious high-speed rail, Bright Line, which connects destinations in South Florida to Orlando. There are also several budget bus lines, like Flix and Greyhound, that provide service to Fort Lauderdale. Those driving in can hop on I-95, a major route across the east side of the state of Florida, and get off at the Sunrise Boulevard exit. If you're flying into the area, Fort Lauderdale International Airport is your best bet, and is a quick, 10-minute drive from Victoria Park. Alternatively, the Miami International Airport, which was voted one of the five best airports for public art, is about an hour's drive from Victoria Park and offers worldwide connections.