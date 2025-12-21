Santa Cruz's Iconic Fishing Pier Is Lined With Seafood, Sea Lions, And Monterey Bay Beauty

At the northern end of California's Monterey Bay, about 90 minutes south of San Francisco, is the buzzing beach town of Santa Cruz. One of the can't-miss spots when you're visiting this coastal getaway is the Santa Cruz Wharf. It's 2,745 feet long; no other wooden pier in the country is that long, according to Visit Santa Cruz County. If you walk along the pier as it extends out over Monterey Bay, you can see some of Santa Cruz's most iconic sights, from wildlife to surfers to the boardwalk, and you can enjoy some of the area's fresh flavors, from seafood to wine.

The Santa Cruz Wharf dates back to 1914, and it was built from more than 2,000 Douglas fir pilings. In December 2024, a major winter storm hit, and the end of the wharf, which was under repair at the time, actually collapsed with some people still on it (they were safely rescued). Repairs for this section of the wharf are underway, and they're expected to be finished by February 2026.

There are almost always noisy sea lions hanging out near the wharf. You can often see them piled up together, sometimes sleeping calmly and sometimes barking and fussing at each other; whatever they're up to, it's always a treat to watch. There are usually seabirds nearby, too, as well as the occasional sea otter and harbor seal. It can also be a good place for people watching; the wharf extends out over Cowell Beach, a popular beginner surf spot, and to the north is Steamer Lane, one of Santa Cruz's most iconic surf breaks. Plus, you can get a great view of the rollercoasters and other rides at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the oldest seaside park in California.