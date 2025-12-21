Santa Cruz's Iconic Fishing Pier Is Lined With Seafood, Sea Lions, And Monterey Bay Beauty
At the northern end of California's Monterey Bay, about 90 minutes south of San Francisco, is the buzzing beach town of Santa Cruz. One of the can't-miss spots when you're visiting this coastal getaway is the Santa Cruz Wharf. It's 2,745 feet long; no other wooden pier in the country is that long, according to Visit Santa Cruz County. If you walk along the pier as it extends out over Monterey Bay, you can see some of Santa Cruz's most iconic sights, from wildlife to surfers to the boardwalk, and you can enjoy some of the area's fresh flavors, from seafood to wine.
The Santa Cruz Wharf dates back to 1914, and it was built from more than 2,000 Douglas fir pilings. In December 2024, a major winter storm hit, and the end of the wharf, which was under repair at the time, actually collapsed with some people still on it (they were safely rescued). Repairs for this section of the wharf are underway, and they're expected to be finished by February 2026.
There are almost always noisy sea lions hanging out near the wharf. You can often see them piled up together, sometimes sleeping calmly and sometimes barking and fussing at each other; whatever they're up to, it's always a treat to watch. There are usually seabirds nearby, too, as well as the occasional sea otter and harbor seal. It can also be a good place for people watching; the wharf extends out over Cowell Beach, a popular beginner surf spot, and to the north is Steamer Lane, one of Santa Cruz's most iconic surf breaks. Plus, you can get a great view of the rollercoasters and other rides at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the oldest seaside park in California.
Recreation and restaurants on the Santa Cruz Wharf
If you're the active type, head out on the water in a kayak from the Santa Cruz Wharf with Venture Quest Kayaking, which has guided tours as well as rentals. And you're basically guaranteed to get some wildlife sightings while you're in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a place known for its kelp forests and amazing biodiversity. You can also rent a fishing boat and gear to go out into deeper water, or you can fish right from the wharf, where you don't even need a fishing license. Depending on the season and where you're fishing, you can catch perch, kingfish, rockfish, and more.
If you don't catch anything you can cook for dinner, you can always stop by Stagnaro Bros. Seafood. It first opened on the wharf in 1937, and you can pop in to buy fresh fish from the market or sit down for a meal at the Stagnaro Bros. restaurant, where they serve dishes like smoked salmon bites, clam chowder, and prawn scampi. Other seafood spots on the wharf include Riva Fish House, known for its great location and fried calamari, and Gilda's, a wharf staple that's been there for more than 50 years, serving up a diner-style breakfast with a view.
For those with a sweet tooth, visit Marini's Candies. This family-owned spot has been around since 1915, and you can get their famous saltwater taffy as well as treats like candied apples and chocolate. And for a boozy taste of the region, Vino By The Sea features wines from the Santa Cruz mountains.
Santa Cruz Wharf shopping, events, and need to knows
Along with restaurants and recreation, the Santa Cruz Wharf has a number of souvenir shops, like Made in Santa Cruz, a favorite that stocks items made and designed by local artists. And there are plenty of fun, free events throughout the year, too. At Woodies on the Wharf, you can see hundreds of vintage cars with wooden bodies parked out on the wharf every June. Summers stay lively with live music on the second Tuesday of the month from May to September. And yes, don't worry, Santa makes an appearance each December for the holidays.
While Santa Cruz can be a day trip from other California destinations like San Francisco or Monterey, there's definitely enough to explore in the area to spend a night or two. If you want to stay close to the wharf and the boardwalk, the best options are the Dream Inn Santa Cruz, overlooking Cowell Beach, and La Bahia Hotel & Spa, which opened in 2025. The wharf is open from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. You can actually drive out on the wharf if you want, but note that parking does come at a cost that varies depending on the season.