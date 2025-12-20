Skip Las Vegas' Sphere For An Affordable San Francisco Alternative Hosted At A Cathedral

There's a sense of wonder and playfulness captured in the whimsical, light- and sound-filled spaces, such as the Las Vegas Sphere, designed to entertain through sensory immersion. Launched in October 2025, San Francisco offers its own illuminated, multisensory experience set within the historic Grace Cathedral. The experience, called AURA, projects light effects across the cathedral's vaulted ceilings, accompanied by original music.

Unlike the newer, technology-driven model of the Sphere, AURA is intended to complement the historic cathedral space. It even begins with a 15-minute historic and architectural exploration of the Grace Cathedral. The Sphere's shows are typically paired with an act and are quite costly (a seat for its "Wizard of Oz" show currently starts at over $100). Its prices — plus the fact that Las Vegas has been ranked the unhealthiest city in America — may make the Sphere unappealing for the casual traveler. AURA's prices, on the other hand, start at $30 per adult, and its shows highlight the cathedral itself.

While not as extravagant as the Sphere, you might find that AURA offers a similar immersive design, not by coincidence. One of its co-presenters, The Moment Factory, has produced shows at the Sphere. Its projects are all marked by the same signature style: vibrant lights, storytelling through projections, and layered sound. Having started at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, AURA has also been hosted at the dome at Les Invalides in Paris before coming to San Francisco.