5 Things California Locals And Tourists Need To Do In Sacramento Before The End Of Winter

As previously mentioned, winters in Sacramento can be rainy. If you're looking for something to do to beat the rainy day blues or perhaps want to stay warm and cozy on a winter's day, why not visit a museum? If you're well acquainted with Sacramento, this can mean refamiliarizing yourself with a local attraction or perhaps going somewhere you have never been to before. And if you're visiting for the first time, you can get to know the city, its culture, and its history. Sacramento has 32 museums to choose from, but one of the best in the city is the California State Capitol Museum, located downtown.

There is no admission fee to explore this 19th-century structure. Highlights include the museum's historic rooms like the Governor's Private Office. It once belonged to George Pardee, who was the Golden State's governor in the early 1900s. Although visitors are free to wander the California State Capitol Museum, closed on Saturdays and Sundays, guided tours are available Monday through Friday.

Another place you might want to check out in the winter is the California Automobile Museum, home to several early 20th-century models. Along with the California State Capitol Museum, it's ranked by Tripadvisor as one of the top 10 best things to do in Sacramento. Despite this, this museum flies a bit under the radar and is not even known to some locals. It's worth mentioning that Sacramento holds a Free Museum Weekend, typically in the first week of March. This event grants admission into places of interest that you must otherwise pay for to enter, like the California Automobile Museum.