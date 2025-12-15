5 Things California Locals And Tourists Need To Do In Sacramento Before The End Of Winter
Sacramento is a quintessential Northern California destination that's packed with history and plenty of big city adventures. That is to say that the Golden State's capital has much to offer California locals and tourists alike. Nicknamed the "City of Trees," it's bursting with green areas and a thriving culinary scene. Plus, no matter the season, there's always something exciting to do — yes, even in the wintertime, when Sacramento can be extremely gloomy and rainy. However, don't let this weather and the cooler temperatures of this time of year get you down.
Instead, set off to experience the city to its fullest. Islands has assembled a winter to-do list with five activities that we believe will be enjoyed by all individuals, whether they are California locals (there's nothing like exploring your home state) or not. Whatever the case, keep in mind that winter is a great time to visit Sacramento if you're on a budget. It's also a great time if you want to avoid the crowds.
These selections have been curated by evaluating articles from websites like Visit Sacramento and blog posts from local businesses and other sources. So, before winter officially comes to end in late March, make sure to do these five things in Sacramento that everyone will enjoy, ranging from holiday festivities to seasonal events and more.
Experience the Old Sacramento Waterfront during the holidays
The Old Sacramento Waterfront, one of the city's signature attractions, dazzles with vibrant dining, shops, and architecture. Known for its Old West charm, this historic site is steeped in Christmas magic during the holidays. There's no shortage of activities here in the month of December, such as viewing the Theatre of Lights, named a must-see holiday event by The State Hornet, Sacramento State's student newspaper. What is the Theatre of Lights, you might be asking?
To sum it up, it's a brief evening performance of "Twas the Night Before Christmas," sprinkled in with Sacramento history. Held outdoors on K Street, a reviewer on Yelp, who described attending the Theatre of Lights as a family tradition wrote, "We love watching the buildings and garlands light up, and hearing the kids get all excited cheering on Santa. It's great for the younger kids, but even the older kids and adults can enjoy." The Theatre of Lights is free to attend and a schedule of performances can be viewed online.
Even if you miss out on the light show, visiting Old Sacramento during the holiday season is well-worth it. Take a stroll and immerse yourself in the festive decor and view the massive and intricately decorated Christmas tree that becomes the focal point of the Old Sacramento Waterfront each year. Plus, there are other nearby activities, like the Polar Express Train Ride at the California State Railroad Museum, which will provide a memorable experience for little ones.
Visit a local museum
As previously mentioned, winters in Sacramento can be rainy. If you're looking for something to do to beat the rainy day blues or perhaps want to stay warm and cozy on a winter's day, why not visit a museum? If you're well acquainted with Sacramento, this can mean refamiliarizing yourself with a local attraction or perhaps going somewhere you have never been to before. And if you're visiting for the first time, you can get to know the city, its culture, and its history. Sacramento has 32 museums to choose from, but one of the best in the city is the California State Capitol Museum, located downtown.
There is no admission fee to explore this 19th-century structure. Highlights include the museum's historic rooms like the Governor's Private Office. It once belonged to George Pardee, who was the Golden State's governor in the early 1900s. Although visitors are free to wander the California State Capitol Museum, closed on Saturdays and Sundays, guided tours are available Monday through Friday.
Another place you might want to check out in the winter is the California Automobile Museum, home to several early 20th-century models. Along with the California State Capitol Museum, it's ranked by Tripadvisor as one of the top 10 best things to do in Sacramento. Despite this, this museum flies a bit under the radar and is not even known to some locals. It's worth mentioning that Sacramento holds a Free Museum Weekend, typically in the first week of March. This event grants admission into places of interest that you must otherwise pay for to enter, like the California Automobile Museum.
Glide across the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink
While it is known to snow in Sacramento in the wintertime, this is an unusual event. Even so, you can still experience the joy of activities commonly associated with this season, like ice skating. Each year, the city unveils the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink at Ali Youssefi Square. Visit Sacramento, the city's official tourism site, even includes it on their holiday bucket list. On the other hand, USKO Realty, a local business, lists it as one of the top three things to do in Sacramento in the winter. The outdoor rink is typically open from early November until mid-January and is adorned with twinkling lights for a touch of festive cheer. Tickets for the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink can be purchased onsite and come with a skate rental.
"This is one of Sacramento's coolest holiday traditions," penned a reviewer on Google. Although others describe the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink as small, it's conveniently situated within walking distance to a number of other attractions, as well as shops and eateries. In other words, there's more to discover before or after you glide on the ice. For instance, you can reach the ice rink from the California State Capitol Museum in about 10 minutes and if you're craving a hot drink, you can stop by Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters, a local chain that's on the way. Likewise, the Downtown Commons (DOCO), an outdoor shopping mall, is across the street.
Discover Sacramento's famed gastronomy with Dine Downtown
Due to its proximity and accessibility to agricultural land, foodies know that Sacramento is America's farm-to-fork-capital. Culinary adventures, like Dine Downtown, await in this underrated city. A good warm meal in the wintertime can nourish the body and soul and that's exactly what you can expect to experience with Dine Downtown. During this annual event, held in January for a span of nine days, a number of establishments in the city offer a three-course meal, with a starter, a main dish, and dessert, usually for only $45.
"The portions are a regular/normal serving you'd expect at a restaurant," explained an individual on Facebook on a post written for the group, Things To Do in Sacramento CA. They added, "It's also a great way to go to some higher end restaurants without breaking the bank, like The Firehouse." Located at the Old Sacramento Waterfront in a structure from 1853, The Firehouse Restaurant is a frequent fixture included in Dine Downtown. The eatery features an upscale vintage aesthetic and is ranked as one of the top restaurants in Sacramento by Tripadvisor.
Another past participant is Willow, an Italian spot boasting a botanical-inspired ambiance. Named one of the best restaurants in Sacramento by Eater San Francisco, you'll find it at The Exchange, a hotel next to the Downtown Commons. Menus for all restaurants partaking in Dine Downtown are typically posted on the event's website. Redditors advise prospective diners to take a look beforehand as menus are fixed and offerings are limited.
Attend Capitol Beer Fest
Close out winter with a bang with Capitol Beer Fest, held at the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento. Indeed, the city will not only delight food lovers, but craft beer enthusiasts too. The Sacramento area has a plethora of breweries and you can discover many of them at Capitol Beer Fest. This annual one day event takes place in early March and also welcomes brewers from across California and the country. Capitol Beer Fest attendees can sample the breweries' creations and dine on local food trucks to boot.
For even more merrymaking, there are DJs spread out across the Capitol Mall. "Just want to throw in that cap beer fest greatly exceeded my expectations. Huge selection, plenty of restrooms, lines moved quickly and I absolutely got my money's worth," wrote an individual on Reddit. According to Capitol Beer Fest's Facebook, they are the largest beer festival in Northern California. But above all, Capitol Beer Fest supports a good cause. All proceeds go to Runnin' for Rhett, a local non-profit that encourages kids and adults to embrace an active lifestyle. Capitol Beer Fest is only open to those who are 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased on their website and note that if it rains, Capitol Beer Fest will not be canceled. Because of its popularity, the event is known to sell out.
Methodology
Sacramento arguably doesn't have the same glory as other major destinations in the Golden State. Nevertheless, the city, as shown by its winter offerings, is quite the catch. Islands assembled this winter bucket-list of sorts by analyzing articles and recommendations from Visit Sacramento, Downtown Grid Sacramento, and blog posts from USKO Realty and Gennifer Rose, a content creator and Sacramento resident.
Aside from including popular seasonal tourist attractions that were frequently mentioned by these sources, we focused on annual events. These might not be as widely known among those from outside the Sacramento area, but they serve to emphasize the city's cultural complexity. Reviews and rankings from Tripadvisor, Google, Yelp, and Reddit, supported our selections. Not to mention that varying ages, interests, and the weather, were factors that were taken into account to bring you the five things California locals and tourists need to do in Sacramento before the end of winter.