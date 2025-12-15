Wilmington's Top Campground Has Easy Beach Access And Rustic To Luxe Lodging Options
As North Carolina's cleanest city, Wilmington is one of the best places to visit in the state, and was even recognized as one of the top travel destinations in the Old North State by U.S. News. Visitors have plenty of lodging options, including a variety of hotels, vacation rentals, and bed and breakfasts. But even in a vibrant city, those seeking an escape to more natural settings have options as well. If your idea of the best vacation ever involves camping, you'll want to check out Wilmington KOA Holiday, which according to rankings on both Tripadvisor and Yelp, is Wilmington's top campground.
So what makes this the best place to camp in Wilmington? It could be the variety of lodging options, as it offers RV sites, tent camping, and cabins. It could also be the wide array of amenities — including a bark park for pets, a nature trail, a gem mine, bike rentals, a playground with a pirate ship, and more. This Tripadvisor reviewer also shared another feature that sets it apart, saying, "The location of the site is also great. Very close to downtown Wilmington as well as Wrightsville beach! I would definitely recommend this campground to anyone looking to camp near Wilmington NC."
The proximity to town and easy beach access is definitely a perk. Downtown Wilmington is only about a 20-minute drive away. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best seaside town, and Shell Island are both about 15 minutes away, making it easy to add in some coastal fun when you visit. Surf City and Carolina Beach are also easily accessible, both being about a 30-minute drive.
Lodging options at Wilmington KOA Holiday campground
If you're hoping to sleep under the stars, you can book a tent site at the Wilmington KOA Holiday campground. Some sites are more rustic than others, but if you want a more premium experience, there are sites with water and electric hookups. Some even have a wrought iron table and chairs, charging stations, and raised tent pads.
Those coming with an RV will find back-in and pull-through options, with some of the sites offering more amenities. The campground offers 30 and 50 amp options, and some of the sites have full hookups. If you want a site that's a little more luxe, you can book one that has a concrete patio, gas grill, and stone fireplace. Campers traveling with a dog can even get a site that has a paw pen. There are cabins available as well. The most basic camping cabins don't have a bathroom and require you to bring your own linens. However, the deluxe cabins sleep up to six people and have everything you need — including a bathroom, partial kitchen, and linens. As this Google reviewer said, "Our Cabin was excellent. Immaculate! Lovely comfortable bed with beautiful sheets worthy of a 5 Star hotel."
If you're flying in for a visit, you can book a flight to Wilmington International Airport (ILM), which is only 20 minutes away from the campground. Depending on where you're coming from, you may be able to get a really good fare. Avelo Airlines now has routes into Wilmington, and this lesser-known, budget airline could save you tons of money.