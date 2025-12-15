Wilmington's Top Campground Has Easy Beach Access And Rustic To Luxe Lodging Options

As North Carolina's cleanest city, Wilmington is one of the best places to visit in the state, and was even recognized as one of the top travel destinations in the Old North State by U.S. News. Visitors have plenty of lodging options, including a variety of hotels, vacation rentals, and bed and breakfasts. But even in a vibrant city, those seeking an escape to more natural settings have options as well. If your idea of the best vacation ever involves camping, you'll want to check out Wilmington KOA Holiday, which according to rankings on both Tripadvisor and Yelp, is Wilmington's top campground.

So what makes this the best place to camp in Wilmington? It could be the variety of lodging options, as it offers RV sites, tent camping, and cabins. It could also be the wide array of amenities — including a bark park for pets, a nature trail, a gem mine, bike rentals, a playground with a pirate ship, and more. This Tripadvisor reviewer also shared another feature that sets it apart, saying, "The location of the site is also great. Very close to downtown Wilmington as well as Wrightsville beach! I would definitely recommend this campground to anyone looking to camp near Wilmington NC."

The proximity to town and easy beach access is definitely a perk. Downtown Wilmington is only about a 20-minute drive away. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best seaside town, and Shell Island are both about 15 minutes away, making it easy to add in some coastal fun when you visit. Surf City and Carolina Beach are also easily accessible, both being about a 30-minute drive.