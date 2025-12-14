A Unique Hotel In Ohio's 'Little Switzerland' Lets Guests Sleep In Old-Fashioned Train Cars

The Sugarcreek Village Inn is located on Factory Street, about a four-minute walk from the central square where the cuckoo clock's animatronic band plays a polka every half hour. The inn's main building has a tranquil farmhouse feel, with rocking chairs lining its broad front porch and what one visitor described as a "homey labyrinth of halls and stairs" leading to guest rooms. While the inn's vibe is old-school, the rooms are fully modern, with luxury features that you might not expect to find in a small Ohio town, like in-room massage chairs and bidet toilets.

But what really makes the inn unique is located across the parking lot from the main building. Here, you'll find seven rooms, one in a caboose and six in train cars, all of which offer similar amenities as the rooms in the house. The caboose is the largest, offering a kitchenette and breakfast nook along with a full bath and queen bed. The train car rooms offer a choice of king or queen bed, along with features like a private bath and an in-room fridge.

Lots of non-traditional lodging options charge a premium for their gimmick, but that's not the case at Sugarcreek Village Inn. Its train car rooms cost about the same as the standard ones, and all of them are quite reasonably priced. Guests consistently praise the rooms' cleanliness and comfort, too. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that "everything is upgraded to the highest standards and in good working order." Another described their room as "impeccably clean" with a comfortable bed and quiet location that gave them the "Best night sleep I've had in a long time!!"