Pennsylvania's 5 Best Cafes In Philadelphia, According To Reviews

As you wander between the historic cobbled streets packed with cute local shops of Old Town and the museums and green spaces of Logan Square on your trip to Philadelphia, you may find yourself wishing you had a hot cup of coffee in your hand. Once you taste what Philadelphia's coffee scene has to offer, though, you may find that a single cup is not enough. There are more fantastic coffee shops and specialty roasters in the city than you could reasonably visit on one short trip, so we have narrowed your choices down to a short list of the best cafes in Philadelphia, with the assistance of reviews from locals on Reddit, blogs from people who love coffee so much they travel just to try out the best cafes, and ratings from customers across various review platforms, primarily (but not exclusively) Google Reviews and Yelp.

The results of our search brought us to five incredible but extremely different cafes. Following our list, you will visit artisan coffee shops brewing phenomenal blends from around the world, taste award-winning roasts sourced from hidden farms on the other side of the planet, and become a part of the story of some of Philadelphia's absolute favorite cafes. Whether you prefer a sweet, sugary speciality latte in a unique flavor or a black pour over that lets you savor the flavor of the beans, you are sure to find something to love on their menus.