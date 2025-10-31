The Philadelphia Neighborhood I Always Return To For The Cutest Local Shops
Philadelphia has no shortage of charming neighborhoods to stroll around — the kind with quaint cobblestone streets, flowering trees, indie coffee shops, and seasonally appropriate wreaths hanging on colorfully painted front doors. Understandably, first-time visitors usually start by exploring Old City, considered "America's most historic square mile." However, about 25 minutes away from downtown is another picturesque neighborhood I always return to for its wonderful selection of cute shops and locally run businesses. Welcome to Chestnut Hill, once a quiet farming village, now a stylish enclave perched at the highest point of the city in Philadelphia's far northwest — and one of my favorite areas to explore since moving to Philly six years ago.
The neighborhood is affectionately known as Philadelphia's Garden District. The nickname is partly due to Chestnut Hill's location on the edge of Wissahickon Valley Park — a stunning urban park set in a forested gorge — though it also refers to the elegant white oaks and sycamores that frame local streets. Right now, at the start of November, you can walk beneath vibrant golden ginkgo trees while exploring the shops of Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill's photogenic commercial thoroughfare. One of the oldest streets in the country, it stretches for about a mile through the neighborhood, with one-of-a-kind boutiques, galleries, cafés, and gourmet food shops all easy to explore on foot.
Support local creatives in Chestnut Hill
As an avid reader and watercolor artist, I'm particularly drawn to the Chestnut Hill shops that specialize in paper goods. I love the thoughtfully curated collection of Philly-themed stationery, maps, and greeting cards at the woman-owned Occasionette. (There's another location in South Philly, which is also where you'll find the 20-block Italian Market, one of the oldest open-air markets in the United States.)
Around the corner is the adorable Hilltop Books, one of my favorite indie book shops. During their end-of-month pop-up sales, you can pick up secondhand paperbacks from $1 to $3 each (I snagged Elena Ferrante's "My Brilliant Friend" for less than what I paid for my morning cup of coffee). Proceeds benefit the Chestnut Hill Library, which is also worth a visit for book lovers.
Local designers and artisans also showcase their talents along Germantown Avenue. Pick up a custom-monogrammed tote bag at the chic embroidery design studio Threadwell, and browse handmade, locally crafted jewelry and accessories at Artisans on the Avenue. Within a block of both shops are two of my favorite spots to take a break: Go for pain au chocolat at the Parisian-style Matines Café, or try the delicious niçoise salad at Cake, housed in a light-filled antique greenhouse.
Shop for gourmet specialties on Germantown Avenue
Speaking of sweet treats, there's one local institution not to be missed. It's a Chestnut Hill classic: Bredenbeck's Bakery, a family-run operation since 1889. Their specialty is custom cakes — they made a gorgeous three-tiered cake for my wedding in 2018 — but the bakery also turns out irresistible cookies, cupcakes, and chocolate-covered pretzels. The storefront features a deliciously old-fashioned ice cream parlor and candy shop, as well.
Across the street, the Market at the Fareway is a modern farmers market specializing in socially responsible and locally produced foods, from fresh meats and regional produce to roasted coffee and artisanal chocolate. The outdoor courtyard has fire pits and artwork from Philadelphia's Fresh Artists program. The market occupies the old carriage house and stables of a historic inn that dates back to 1894; the main building, a Colonial-era landmark, still welcomes overnight guests. Many of Chestnut Hill Hotel's rooms (starting from $189 per night, as of this writing) feature period details, such as antique lamps and fireplaces.
To get from Center City to Chestnut Hill, skip Philly's notorious traffic and take a SEPTA train. Both the Chestnut Hill East and Chestnut Hill West lines run to and from the iconic Art Deco-style 30th Street Station (the trip takes approximately 30 minutes), widely thought to be one of the most beautiful train stations in the country.