The Philadelphia Neighborhood I Always Return To For The Cutest Local Shops

Philadelphia has no shortage of charming neighborhoods to stroll around — the kind with quaint cobblestone streets, flowering trees, indie coffee shops, and seasonally appropriate wreaths hanging on colorfully painted front doors. Understandably, first-time visitors usually start by exploring Old City, considered "America's most historic square mile." However, about 25 minutes away from downtown is another picturesque neighborhood I always return to for its wonderful selection of cute shops and locally run businesses. Welcome to Chestnut Hill, once a quiet farming village, now a stylish enclave perched at the highest point of the city in Philadelphia's far northwest — and one of my favorite areas to explore since moving to Philly six years ago.

The neighborhood is affectionately known as Philadelphia's Garden District. The nickname is partly due to Chestnut Hill's location on the edge of Wissahickon Valley Park — a stunning urban park set in a forested gorge — though it also refers to the elegant white oaks and sycamores that frame local streets. Right now, at the start of November, you can walk beneath vibrant golden ginkgo trees while exploring the shops of Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill's photogenic commercial thoroughfare. One of the oldest streets in the country, it stretches for about a mile through the neighborhood, with one-of-a-kind boutiques, galleries, cafés, and gourmet food shops all easy to explore on foot.