TSA's Rules For Packing An iPad In Your Checked Luggage

iPad owners know that parting with this sacred device — even on a weekend trip — can be like saying goodbye to a security blanket. As sad as that sounds, it's only natural to want to bring along your favorite portable Netflix-viewing device. Of course, it's not fun to have to unpack all of your electronics when you pass through security, so it may seem tempting to just chuck your tablet in your checked bag and call it a day. However, there are some things you may want to keep in mind when stowing your tablet away in your checked luggage.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), tablets should be stored in carry-on luggage whenever possible. If a traveler isn't able to keep their iPad (or other tablet device) in their carry-on bags, they should shut the device down before stowing it away in checked bags. This is due to the lithium battery used to power the tablet. While rare, it is possible for lithium batteries to overheat and catch fire on planes. Luckily, in-flight staff are trained to respond to these emergencies, so long as the batteries are inside the cabin. This is why the safest place for your iPad during a flight is right by your side. Plus, keeping it with you means you can watch movies while you fly, as long as you download them before taking off.