TSA's Rules For Packing An iPad In Your Checked Luggage
iPad owners know that parting with this sacred device — even on a weekend trip — can be like saying goodbye to a security blanket. As sad as that sounds, it's only natural to want to bring along your favorite portable Netflix-viewing device. Of course, it's not fun to have to unpack all of your electronics when you pass through security, so it may seem tempting to just chuck your tablet in your checked bag and call it a day. However, there are some things you may want to keep in mind when stowing your tablet away in your checked luggage.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), tablets should be stored in carry-on luggage whenever possible. If a traveler isn't able to keep their iPad (or other tablet device) in their carry-on bags, they should shut the device down before stowing it away in checked bags. This is due to the lithium battery used to power the tablet. While rare, it is possible for lithium batteries to overheat and catch fire on planes. Luckily, in-flight staff are trained to respond to these emergencies, so long as the batteries are inside the cabin. This is why the safest place for your iPad during a flight is right by your side. Plus, keeping it with you means you can watch movies while you fly, as long as you download them before taking off.
What else shouldn't be in checked luggage
iPads and other tablets aren't the only items you should never pack in your checked luggage. Tons of your everyday electronics may be powered by these batteries without you even realizing it. You would be correct to assume similar devices to tablets, such as computers and phones, are powered by lithium batteries, but you may not realize that devices like cameras, smartwatches, and Bluetooth headphones fall under the umbrella as well. Even electric toothbrushes should be avoided in checked luggage because of their lithium battery components. The key difference between regular batteries and lithium batteries is that the latter are rechargeable, so a good way to tell if one of your devices uses a lithium battery is whether or not it can be recharged once it loses power.
While TSA could eventually ban these common battery-operated items, they aren't prohibited yet. According to FAA regulations, items powered by lithium batteries (iPads, computers, cameras, etc.) are not forbidden to be in your checked luggage, but spare, uninstalled lithium batteries are. So when you pack your checked bag, be sure to leave out anything that may be powered by a lithium battery. Or, at the very least, power down any lithium battery-powered devices you might be traveling with before tucking them away in your checked luggage. Better to be safe than be the person responsible for an in-flight emergency.