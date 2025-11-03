Arriving at your destination only to find that a valuable gadget has vanished, your favorite shirt is ruined, or your much-needed medication was destroyed en route is definitely not a desired travel experience. Yet it happens more often than most travelers realize. In fact, every year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confiscates personal property and reports damage to thousands of checked bags containing restricted, fragile, or irreplaceable items.

Of course, checking a bag is convenient and ideal when it comes to bulky gear or extra stuff, but the cargo hold is far from forgiving. From drastic temperature shifts to turbulence or rough handling during boarding, there's a greater chance your belongings will be lost or damaged. Items such as lithium batteries or aerosol sprays also pose serious safety risks for everyone on board. Other travel must-haves — such as jewelry, electronics, or vital documents — simply don't belong out of your sight. So before you zip up your suitcase, it is worth taking a closer look.

Not only does this guide draw on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and TSA regulations, but it also offers practical advice from seasoned travelers to help you avoid common packing mistakes. Knowing what to have in tow and what not to bring in your checked suitcase could save you from delays, confiscations, and possible heartbreak at baggage claim. Without further ado, here are the 10 items you should never pack in your checked luggage.