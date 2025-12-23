North Carolina's Best Cocktail Bar Is An Old-School Asheville Gem With Award-Winning Drinks

Whether it's India's best-kept secret island or Los Angeles' best-kept secret restaurants, sometimes you'll stumble across a place so special that you want to keep it all to yourself. Unfortunately, when it comes to my favorite cocktail bar in Asheville, the secret is out. Chowhound recently released a list of the best cocktail bars in every state, and Little Jumbo received the big honors for North Carolina. As Chowhound notes, "the list of awards this bar has received runs nearly as long as its impressive cocktail menu."

Cocktails at this tiny tavern are causing a stir thanks to their menu descriptions that translate the bar's biblical beverage knowledge into poetic prose. For example, The Happy Moment — made with vodka, Aperol, St. Germain, lemon, and orange — is described as an "indie-romance in drink form," while a Negroni Scout, Little Jumbo's twist on the Italian classic, "throws in a wink, a nod and a knowing glance."

If the Cheesecake Factory-sized menu seems overwhelming, don't be shy about asking the super friendly bartenders for help. Also bear in mind that you can't go wrong with an Old-Fashioned, their bestseller, available in three iterations. And, one Google reviewer even praised the bar's zero-proof cocktail selection, calling the non-alcoholic drinks she tried "fantastic."