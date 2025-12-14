5 Myrtle Beach Restaurants Worthy Of Michelin Star Status, According To Foodies

The majority of Michelin-starred restaurants in South Carolina are in Charleston. But head farther north along the coast to Myrtle Beach, and you may be surprised at some of the quality eats available — especially for a touristy beach town. In fact, some locals and foodies describe Myrtle Beach's restaurants as having traits that are potentially Michelin-worthy.

The Michelin Guide is a timeless institution — one that recognizes the best of the best in the culinary world. But Michelin's rankings aren't filled only with fine-dining, exalted and famous chefs, or reservation-only hotspots. In fact, even a small taco stand has earned Michelin-star status due to its culinary merit — and Mexico's El Califa de León achieved that with only four tacos on its menu.

Rather than pomp, Michelin inspectors care only about what's on the plate. To award a Michelin star, they consider how a restaurant performs in the following categories: ingredient quality, culinary technique and execution, consistency, harmony of flavors, and personality. One star means a restaurant serves consistently excellent food made with quality ingredients. Two stars are awarded when the cuisine also reflects the culinary team's personalities and creative talent. And three stars — the highest distinction — usually indicates an establishment of the highest order, helmed by a chef "at the peak of their profession" crafting dishes that are as much art as food. That said, Michelin recognition — even at the Bib Gourmand level (not starred, but highly recommended) — isn't easy to come by, which might explain why Myrtle Beach currently has no Michelin-starred restaurants. So, we scoured online discussions and reviews to discover five Myrtle Beach restaurants that are as close to Michelin-worthy as possible, according to foodies.