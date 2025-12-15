Shinkansen Luggage Rules You Need To Know For Traveling On Japan's Bullet Trains

The Shinkansen, or bullet train, is as much a means of transport as a cultural touchstone, evincing Japan's storied engineering prowess. Boarding the train with a bento box and zipping across the country at speeds up to 200 mph has become an attraction in its own right, spurring an influx of YouTube vlogs on how to have the best Shinkansen experience. But as travel in Japan continues to boom — it's the most popular country in the world for repeat visitors — society is keeping a keener eye on tourist etiquette. This has, in part, contributed to the country revising luggage rules for its Shinkansen trains.

The rules are quite basic, covering size limitations, storage instructions, and reservation requirements. But Japan is a fastidiously rule-oriented country, and not adhering to a rule, even when it seems innocuous, could add fuel to the anti-tourist sentiment building in some corners of the country. Articles titled "The top 10 annoying foreign tourist behaviors on trains, as chosen by Japanese people" or "Should Tourists Be Fined for Stealing Reserved Shinkansen Seats?" are now dishearteningly commonplace. You don't want to be the unwitting subject of one of these pieces.

The thing is, you'll probably want to use the Shinkansen. It's a cool experience, especially if you're used to basic intracity commuter trains. On top of that, the efficiency, punctuality, cleanliness, and regularity of bullet trains put other national rail networks to shame. Also, if you're a tourist, you'll have access to the Japan Rail Pass, which, despite the occasional price hike, makes the Shinkansen a super-affordable way of traveling throughout Japan. Ultimately, the best way to enjoy your Shinkansen ride is to rest easy, and the best way to do that is to ensure your luggage is all in order.