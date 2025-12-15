5 Quaint Indiana Towns That Go All-Out For Christmas

The holiday season is upon us, inspiring us to find ways to celebrate this joyous time of year. And when you're deciding where to spend your time, don't overlook a Midwestern state that, according to Innerbody, is among the most festive in the country. Indiana may be known for its love of basketball, but did you know that it's also home to a town named after Old Saint Nick himself? While Santa Claus, Indiana, is considered "America's Christmas Hometown" and may celebrate Christmas the entire year, it's not the only Indiana spot to make it on the "nice" list.

Indiana is actually home to a host of charming small towns that come to life during the holidays. From just after November through the New Year, you'll find local parades, light shows, and Christmas markets that instill Christmas spirit throughout the community. We narrowed down the top five most festive holiday towns in the state, a difficult feat, given how many Christmas destinations there are in Indiana. To do so, we looked to local news sources and the r/Indiana subreddit to find towns that help elevate Christmas to a new level.

We then cross-checked these recommendations with the event listings on Indiana's official tourism website to give you only the best destinations to visit the next time you are in the Midwest around the holidays. So, get ready for this Christmasy tour of the Hoosier State, where you'll find yourself swept away by the magic of the holidays.