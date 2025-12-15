The Affordable Way To Travel To Quito In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
High in the Andes, over 9,000 feet above sea level, sits Quito, Ecuador's capital, where colorful streets, monumental cathedrals, indigenous craft markets, and volcano views converge along Earth's equator. Once considered South America's most underrated city, Quito is charging out of the doldrums in 2026. According to third-party booking sites like Kayak and Expedia, flight prices are lower than average this upcoming January and February.
For an escape in January 2026, budget airline Avianca has round-trip deals from New York's JFK airport to Quito, starting at $310 to $360 at the time of this writing. Expedia shows one-way fares from Boston's Logan International Airport for as low as about $130. From Florida's Fort Lauderdale, Kayak lists round-trip flights with Spirit and Avianca starting at around $280. While more popular airlines like American and United have regular flights to Quito across the U.S., these can be more expensive than budget airlines, starting at just over $400. However, you may be able to luck out on trending deals, such as this United flight in late January from Boston to Quito for about $320.
When considering airfare, it's important to remember that the cheapest tickets usually involve layovers and a limited amount of luggage cities in the price. Cheap flights to Quito may involve stops at U.S. hubs, like Miami, Atlanta, and Houston, or at other Latin American destinations, such as Colombia, which is also one of the most affordable countries in South America. Prices for flights change quickly, and deals change every day. Thrifty fliers know that the best way to fly for less includes tracking price changes on platforms like Skyscanner and Google Flights, and it's a good idea to snatch up any cheap deals as soon as you see them.
Visiting Quito on a Budget
Thankfully, once you arrive in Quito, it is a budget-friendly destination for travelers from the U.S. There are numerous free attractions in the city, such as the UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic city center, with the San Francisco and Santo Domingo monasteries and churches combining designs and artwork from the Mediterranean, the native Andeans, and the Flemish. The Virgin de El Panecillo, the world's tallest winged depiction of the Virgin Mary, is visible from almost anywhere in the city free of charge. You can also make your way up to the statue and relax in the park at its base — though some travelers argue that it's not safe to walk, so you should arrange a cab to drive you there and back. Another iconic monument is the resplendent La Basílica del Voto Nacional. It is famed for its hilltop location and ornate Gothic interior, with an admission fee of only $2.
Shoppers will find native textiles and crafts at La Mariscal Artisan Market or street food and souvenirs at the weekend-only market in Parque El Ejido. At the Mercado Central market, there are lots of cheap eats to try, including llapingachos (Ecuadorian potato cheese pancakes), pork fritadas, or local favorites like chochos (Andean beans) and chifles (fried plantain chips). Many restaurants offer lunch deals, or almuerzos, that often include soup, rice, and chicken, for less than $3. At the other end of the spectrum are fine-dining restaurants, like Zero Lab and Zazu, where you'll spend upward of $100 per head.
Accommodation also comes in all price ranges, from hostel dorm beds for between $5 and $10 a night to boutique hotel rooms costing a pretty penny. Zen Hotel, near Parque El Ejido, is a comfy, four-star option, with rave reviews and queen rooms for less than $100 a night.