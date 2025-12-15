North Carolina's Best Coffee Shop Is A Trendy Charlotte Gem That Doubles As A Wine Bar

While planning a trip, travelers often spend time searching for the best places in their destination to find a stellar cup of coffee to kickstart their day. When travel takes you to North Carolina, which isn't among the top five coffee destinations in America, or the coffee capital of America, nestled in a West Coast city, you can still find a worthy cup of joe. Within Charlotte, the state's largest city, you'll find a trendy gem known as the state's best coffee shop, and as a bonus, it doubles as a wine bar.

HEX Coffee, Kitchen, and Natural Wines was recently included in Chowhound's ranking of "the hands down best coffee shop in each state." Methodology included industry awards, media attention, and online and social media rankings. The site noted HEX's brewing tactics, sustainable sourcing, and hand-roasting process as reasons for their selection. In addition, HEX has also achieved high marks from its customers online, with 4.3 stars on Yelp and 4.6 stars on Google.

You'll find HEX in Charlotte's Camp North End district, a renovated industrial area just north of the bustling Uptown neighborhood. The HEX concept is the brainchild of three college friends, founded in 2015 as a pop-up before expanding to its Camp North End location. The trio operates other Charlotte eateries and plotted their menu around the Japanese-Hawaiian heritage of one of their founders. What started as a pop-up now encompasses a 2,700 square foot cafe, including kitchen and wine service, indoor and outdoor seating, and an event space. The expansion, along with an upgrade to an all-day, full-service cafe experience, a design featuring Japanese ambiance, and using ethically sourced beans, makes HEX a trendy Charlotte gem.