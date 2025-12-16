The 5 Best Backpacking Tents For 2025, Per Reviews

There are so many fantastic multi-day hiking trails across North America to explore, ranging from the iconic Appalachian Trail to America's oldest long-distance hiking trail (located in Vermont). Or, tucked away in Canada is the Canol Heritage Trail, known for being the toughest hiking trail in North America. If you're spending some serious time adventure hiking on these types of multi-day trails or doing remote backcountry camping, a traditional tent from an outdoor store won't cut it. Minimizing the weight of gear in your camping pack is imperative, and when every ounce matters, so does the right backpacking tent.

Luckily, technology has advanced over the years, and now there are some unbelievably light tents out there that remain incredibly durable. Outdoor gear brands have perfected these designs and created ultralight, intuitive tents that cater to the real needs of remote camping. Some of these backpacking tents outshine the others, with high-end materials and thoughtful layouts that leave no detail overlooked. To help guide hikers through some of the products out there, this list will highlight the five best backpacking tents of 2025. From trekking pole-style tents to freestanding options, these tents were included in the top rankings based on field testing and analysis conducted by trustworthy outdoor sites and professional product reviewers who analyzed them for durability, design, weight, and user-friendliness (you can learn more about our methodology below).