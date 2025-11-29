The 5 Best Car Camping Spots For A Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip

The Appalachian Mountains formed 260 million years ago, when the continents collided into one land mass. These once-jagged and towering peaks have been weathered and rounded by time, creating a unique and breathtaking landscape that people travel from all around the world to see. One of the best ways to view this ancient place might be in a distinctly modern way — through your car windshield along America's favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This unbelievable route stretches from the stunning starry skies of Virginia's Shenandoah National Park to North Carolina to see the postcard-perfect mountain hiking trails of Great Smoky National Park. You probably could rush through the entire route in a single day of driving, but the best way to really experience it is to camp along the way, wake up to sunrise in the mountains, and get back on the road for more.

The park service lists eight campgrounds to choose from on this route, not including those at the beginning and the end within the national parks, and many more camping destinations off the road. We decided to select the five best, because many agree that a five or six-day trip is a good option for exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway. We made our selections based on optimal driving distance and reviews from actual travelers to ensure both your camping and driving experiences are good ones. The following sites are listed from north to south.