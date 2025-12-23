Fort Lauderdale's Exclusive Michelin Star Restaurant Has Kitchen Views And Culinary Excellence

Situated inside the Four Seasons Hotel, MAASS opened in 2023 by chef Ryan Ratino, who already headed up the two-Michelin-starred Jônt and one-starred Bresca restaurants in Washington, D.C. The upscale eatery embraces the open-fire hearth technique, where dishes are cooked over an open flame, and features dishes such as foie gras "Nutter Butter," fresh seafood from Japan, and koshihikari rice cooked in a donabe pot with maitake mushroom and comté foam.

Diners can choose between two tasting menus at the Chef's Counter at MAASS: the Excursion and the Voyage, with the latter having more courses. While clearly drawing on both Japanese and European traditions, the food at MAASS also sources local ingredients that highlight the best of what Florida has to offer, especially when it comes to citrus and other fruit. The dishes are complex and executed with an almost military precision, with craft cocktails available as well.

The chef's counter occupies the best spot in the dining room, and a seat there is a ticket to an immersive, personalized experience. Rather than selecting what you want from the menu, the choices are made for you. Diners can sit back and enjoy the ride, savoring each bite as they're transported to another world while watching the food being created in real time. Given the limited space, reservations are highly recommended for the Chef's Counter at MAASS, and meals run from $195 to $375 a person (as of this writing). And Chef's Counter at MAASS isn't alone: Florida's food scene just got a boost with Michelin stars for five restaurants across the state.