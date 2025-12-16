South Carolina's Largest Distillery Thrives In Charleston With Sweet Southern Flavors To Taste

While Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its historic streets, gorgeous European-style architecture, and sultry Old South ambiance, it's also a remarkably delicious place. The Holy City is home to one of the most exciting culinary scenes in the U.S. and boasts three Michelin-starred restaurants. In addition to the mouth-watering seafood and classic Lowcountry fare served up around the city, Charleston is also a good place to drink. There is no shortage of quality watering holes around town, including Firefly Distillery, where you can enjoy locally produced spirits while also witnessing how they're made.

Firefly is the brainchild of friends Scott Newitt and Jim Irvin, who met while working in the wine industry. They had the idea of turning the South's iconic drink — sweet tea — into something stronger, and in 2008, they launched Firefly's signature brand: Sweet Tea Vodka. Since then, the distillery has been cranking out a whole array of drink products. They also moved from their original space on Wadmalaw Island to a massive, brand-new facility in North Charleston, where, in addition to distilling at least 30 varieties of drinks, they host concerts featuring nationally touring music acts.

Firefly is now the largest distillery in the state. It occupies a campus with cultivated gardens, plenty of green space, and walking paths that allow guests to enjoy the fresh air and clear their heads before or after a tasting session. Its North Charleston location also puts it within striking distance of the coast, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing, allowing visitors to get a taste of the area's rich distilling culture while also soaking up the slow pace of outdoor life.