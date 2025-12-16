South Carolina's Largest Distillery Thrives In Charleston With Sweet Southern Flavors To Taste
While Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its historic streets, gorgeous European-style architecture, and sultry Old South ambiance, it's also a remarkably delicious place. The Holy City is home to one of the most exciting culinary scenes in the U.S. and boasts three Michelin-starred restaurants. In addition to the mouth-watering seafood and classic Lowcountry fare served up around the city, Charleston is also a good place to drink. There is no shortage of quality watering holes around town, including Firefly Distillery, where you can enjoy locally produced spirits while also witnessing how they're made.
Firefly is the brainchild of friends Scott Newitt and Jim Irvin, who met while working in the wine industry. They had the idea of turning the South's iconic drink — sweet tea — into something stronger, and in 2008, they launched Firefly's signature brand: Sweet Tea Vodka. Since then, the distillery has been cranking out a whole array of drink products. They also moved from their original space on Wadmalaw Island to a massive, brand-new facility in North Charleston, where, in addition to distilling at least 30 varieties of drinks, they host concerts featuring nationally touring music acts.
Firefly is now the largest distillery in the state. It occupies a campus with cultivated gardens, plenty of green space, and walking paths that allow guests to enjoy the fresh air and clear their heads before or after a tasting session. Its North Charleston location also puts it within striking distance of the coast, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing, allowing visitors to get a taste of the area's rich distilling culture while also soaking up the slow pace of outdoor life.
Sample the sweet spirits and friendly vibes at Firefly Distillery
Sweet tea is synonymous with the American South, though it differs from classic iced tea in that the sugar is added while the water is still hot, making for a smoother taste all around. It's sipped throughout the region and central to the culture — the perfect liquid treat on a hot, humid day — so it makes sense that the people behind Firefly Distillery chose to make Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka their first brand. Since launching in 2008, it has become something of a regional hit while staying true to its local roots, as the tea used to flavor the vodka is grown just 5 miles from the distillery, and the sugar cane comes straight from Louisiana.
Of course, there is more to Firefly than just Sweet Tea Vodka. The distillery also produces eight flavors of moonshine (sold in old-school jars), bourbon, rum, and pre-mixed cocktails. While many of these products can be bought in stores, you can also stop by the distillery for a tour and tasting session while you're in Charleston. Walk-ins are accepted Tuesday through Saturday (and Monday during the summer), or you can also book a Deluxe Tasting or arrange a private tour of the facilities.
While spirits are the star of the show at Firefly Distillery, the campus also features food trucks, lawn games, a gift shop, and plenty of live music that makes it much more than just a place to sample a bit of booze. Every Saturday afternoon, the distillery hosts "On the Porch" sessions featuring local and regional musicians, and the campus is also home to a 5-acre field where it hosts concerts by larger touring acts. Looking for a meal to complement your visit to the distillery? Stop by South Carolina's "most beautiful restaurant."