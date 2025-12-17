Fort Lauderdale's Prettiest Nature Escape Is A State Park To Fish And Kayak On The Beach

Have you ever visited a coastal state park in America? They have a different atmosphere compared to those bunkered down in the country's center. When it comes to the best state parks in Florida, they often grant you scenic access to the Atlantic Ocean and other picturesque waterways. They also tend to have some of the best beaches in the entire U.S. Home to over 183,000 residents, Fort Lauderdale can feel busy for a coastal getaway. Fortunately, the city's 180-acre oasis, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, transports you to a much more idyllic place.

Hugh Taylor Birch State Park's impressive size isn't the only reason people refer to it as the "Central Park of Fort Lauderdale." Just like the iconic park in New York City, Fort Lauderdale's unofficial equivalent provides a welcome escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Only this one boasts even more outdoor recreation and environmental diversity, thanks to the Intracoastal Waterway on one side and sandy Atlantic Ocean beaches on the other. While some people escape the crowds at Lighthouse Point, Fort Lauderdale's coastal suburb with less-crowded beaches, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park can deliver this tranquility much closer to downtown.

The state park is named after the late Hugh Taylor Birch, a Chicago attorney who donated the land to the state of Florida in the 1940s. Since then, the state has continued to make good on Birch's legacy by maintaining and improving the park, creating a space for everyone to enjoy the outdoors. With mangrove forests, banyan trees, hiking and cycling trails, access to Fort Lauderdale Beach, and a placid lake with sand dunes, the park is a must-visit if you want to fish, kayak, snorkel, swim, or simply enjoy time amongst nature.