Fort Lauderdale's Prettiest Nature Escape Is A State Park To Fish And Kayak On The Beach
Have you ever visited a coastal state park in America? They have a different atmosphere compared to those bunkered down in the country's center. When it comes to the best state parks in Florida, they often grant you scenic access to the Atlantic Ocean and other picturesque waterways. They also tend to have some of the best beaches in the entire U.S. Home to over 183,000 residents, Fort Lauderdale can feel busy for a coastal getaway. Fortunately, the city's 180-acre oasis, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, transports you to a much more idyllic place.
Hugh Taylor Birch State Park's impressive size isn't the only reason people refer to it as the "Central Park of Fort Lauderdale." Just like the iconic park in New York City, Fort Lauderdale's unofficial equivalent provides a welcome escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Only this one boasts even more outdoor recreation and environmental diversity, thanks to the Intracoastal Waterway on one side and sandy Atlantic Ocean beaches on the other. While some people escape the crowds at Lighthouse Point, Fort Lauderdale's coastal suburb with less-crowded beaches, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park can deliver this tranquility much closer to downtown.
The state park is named after the late Hugh Taylor Birch, a Chicago attorney who donated the land to the state of Florida in the 1940s. Since then, the state has continued to make good on Birch's legacy by maintaining and improving the park, creating a space for everyone to enjoy the outdoors. With mangrove forests, banyan trees, hiking and cycling trails, access to Fort Lauderdale Beach, and a placid lake with sand dunes, the park is a must-visit if you want to fish, kayak, snorkel, swim, or simply enjoy time amongst nature.
Anglers and paddlers unite at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
Although you can't fish in the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park's mangroves or freshwater lake, there are still plenty of places to cast a line out. The Intracoastal Waterway has a seawall where people like to fish for gar, barracuda, snook, and various species of catfish. The entire waterway is around 3,000 miles long, and the section in Fort Lauderdale is full of canals where you can find numerous species below the surface. You can access more areas in your own boat, or dock right outside Hugh Taylor Birch State Park to fish the waterway. You can also walk to Fort Lauderdale Beach for night fishing (allowed between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.) for trout, redfish, and even sharks.
Kayaking is less restricted, as you can paddle within the state park or off Fort Lauderdale Beach. Bring your own kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard, or rent all of these from The Grove, a well-stocked concessionaire that also has a beachside restaurant serving pizzas, burgers, cocktails, salads, and more. Many visitors enjoy paddling down Long Lake, a freshwater dune lake where you can often see native aquatic and bird life.
The Grove also offers bicycle rentals if you prefer to explore the park on land. The main route is a 1.9-mile path where you can rollerblade or cycle past the park's coastal forests. Some of the walking trails also allow bikes, but not all. If you want to explore these, you'll need to continue on foot. The Coastal Hammock Trail is great for exploring one of Florida's native ecosystems, a stretch packed with coastal flora. You might even see rare migratory birds, such as Key West quail-doves and Connecticut wood-warblers. Also, keep an eye out for gopher tortoises and raccoons.
Discover more of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
If you want to swim at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, you'll need to head to the adjacent Fort Lauderdale Beach, as you can't take a dip within the park itself. Beach chairs and umbrellas can be rented for the day. The water here is also ideal for snorkeling, particularly during summer when you may spot loggerhead sea turtles as they're coming ashore to nest.
Visit the former home of Hugh Taylor Birch, which boasts 1940s Art Deco and Mediterranean architecture, to learn more about the state park. It's now the Visitor Center and is open on weekdays (excluding holidays) for ranger-led tours and wildlife exhibits. The latter includes animal presentations that teach you about native Florida species, such as snakes and turtles. You can also grab a free audio tour for a 1-mile section that's great for learning while strolling.
At the time of writing, it costs $2 to visit Hugh Taylor Birch State Park as a pedestrian, $4 with a single-occupant vehicle, or $6 if your vehicle contains more than one person. The park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is only 3 miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale, which is doable using the city's buses (around 45 minutes) but a lot faster in a car (around 15 minutes). Fort Lauderdale has numerous hotels and resorts nearby, including Pier Sixty-Six, an iconic resort with luxury dining and superyacht amenities.