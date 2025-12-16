New Jersey's Picturesque Seaside Park Is Renowned For Serene Hiking And Birding

Thanks to its coastal proximity, New Jersey isn't shy when it comes to beautiful scenery for outdoor recreation. From north to south, you can encounter a range of enticing destinations. At its southernmost area sits Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort town full of local eats and idyllic beach bliss. A big contributor to this beachy haven setting is Cape May Point State Park, which sprawls across 244 acres overlooking Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

This seaside state park offers wild and atmospheric scenery. Freshwater ponds and coastal forests meet ever-changing sand dunes and sprawling beaches where the sun rises over the ocean. Unsurprisingly, this diverse collection of ecosystems makes the state park one of New Jersey's best for hiking and birdwatching. Both tend to go hand in hand here, as the park offers a handful of trails with specific birding opportunities throughout the year. All of these are considered easy routes, covering between 0.5 and 1.5 miles through the park.

The Duck Pond Trail is the shortest route (0.5 miles) and the only wheelchair accessible option. It heads off from the parking lot, taking you along a raised boardwalk to Lighthouse Pond West and East. From the viewing platforms, you can see ducks, ospreys, and various other birds like yellow warblers, yellow-breasted chats, and white-eyed vireos. The Duck Pond Trail links up with the Monarch and Plover trails, which continue through the park to beach dunes, freshwater marshland, forest, and the ocean. Birders will appreciate sightings of unique species here, such as waterfowl in Al's Pond and oystercatchers, least terns, and piping plovers on the beach. The park's 157-foot-tall lighthouse and preserved World War II Gun Battery also add historic charm to the atmospheric scenery.