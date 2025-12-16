New Jersey's Picturesque Seaside Park Is Renowned For Serene Hiking And Birding
Thanks to its coastal proximity, New Jersey isn't shy when it comes to beautiful scenery for outdoor recreation. From north to south, you can encounter a range of enticing destinations. At its southernmost area sits Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort town full of local eats and idyllic beach bliss. A big contributor to this beachy haven setting is Cape May Point State Park, which sprawls across 244 acres overlooking Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.
This seaside state park offers wild and atmospheric scenery. Freshwater ponds and coastal forests meet ever-changing sand dunes and sprawling beaches where the sun rises over the ocean. Unsurprisingly, this diverse collection of ecosystems makes the state park one of New Jersey's best for hiking and birdwatching. Both tend to go hand in hand here, as the park offers a handful of trails with specific birding opportunities throughout the year. All of these are considered easy routes, covering between 0.5 and 1.5 miles through the park.
The Duck Pond Trail is the shortest route (0.5 miles) and the only wheelchair accessible option. It heads off from the parking lot, taking you along a raised boardwalk to Lighthouse Pond West and East. From the viewing platforms, you can see ducks, ospreys, and various other birds like yellow warblers, yellow-breasted chats, and white-eyed vireos. The Duck Pond Trail links up with the Monarch and Plover trails, which continue through the park to beach dunes, freshwater marshland, forest, and the ocean. Birders will appreciate sightings of unique species here, such as waterfowl in Al's Pond and oystercatchers, least terns, and piping plovers on the beach. The park's 157-foot-tall lighthouse and preserved World War II Gun Battery also add historic charm to the atmospheric scenery.
Incredible fall birdwatching at Cape May Point State Park
While it's possible to enjoy hiking and birdwatching year-round, Cape May Point State Park is particularly famous for its fall sightings. Thousands of migrating birds rely on the state park to rest and feed after long journeys over oceans. It's why you can sometimes see up to 400 different species here during this special season. These range from peregrine falcons and hawks to egrets and merlin falcons. Fall is also the time of year when monarch butterflies migrate through the park, creating a truly spectacular natural phenomenon that is bucket-list worthy.
There are numerous birdwatching spots throughout the state park, including the aforementioned hiking routes. You can also walk up almost 200 steps to the top of Cape May Lighthouse for far-reaching vistas over the peninsula that may capture these bird migrations from a unique angle. Hawk enthusiasts can join the Cape May Hawk Watch on certain days between September and November, spotting almost 20 different raptor species with other passionate birders. The Bird Observation Deck Area near the parking lot is highly rated on Google as a consistently great viewing point for seeing hawks and other birdlife.
One of the best parts about Cape May Point State Park is that it's completely free to enter. If you're planning to explore the trails, wear sturdy walking shoes that you don't mind getting wet or muddy. Covered picnic tables and restrooms are available within the park, so pack lunch and snacks to make a day of it. You can stay in Cape May or nearby towns like Stone Harbor, an underrated coastal gem full of activities and small-town charm. If you love the outdoors, you should also check out Hardwick, an under-the-radar township for crowd-free hiking, fishing and wildlife watching.