Colorado's Hard-To-Reach Ghost Town Has The State's Most Idyllic Mountain Views

When it comes to old-timey ghost towns for sightseeing, Colorado takes the top prize. Clusters of creaky saloons, crumbling general stores, and once-fancy hotels are scattered all across the Centennial State. Clinging to the dramatic peaks of the San Juan Mountains is Animas Forks, one of Colorado's best-preserved ghost towns. And just under a two-hour drive southeast from there, you'll find Carson, the skeletal remains of another old mining town that succumbed to the same misfortunes as so many others.

The two-hour journey gives the impression you can just hop in your car and pull up to Carson's dusty, abandoned roads — you can, but it's not quite as simple as that. Tucked against the slopes of the Continental Divide, this high-altitude ghost town is notoriously difficult to reach. You'll need a vehicle with four-wheel drive and high clearance to traverse the rocky terrain up to Carson's mountaintop perch. In fact, the weary trek miners had to endure through the steep switchbacks and stream crossings of Wager Gulch just to reach town was one of the reasons Carson's population began to dwindle, until it was at last deserted.

The rough roads are worth the effort. As you pull up to the smattering of rickety clapboard buildings against a backdrop of evergreens, look out across the slopes for sweeping views of the Rockies in the distance and Wager Gulch down below, flanked by rolling alpine meadows. Continue over the Continental Divide to visit the remains of Old Carson, the original mining camp, now merely a pile of rubble. Make sure to be respectful if you ever decide to visit, as the land is now privately owned. Though the gold mines have long dried up, the spirit of the mining town echoes in the air.